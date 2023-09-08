News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Alan Judge, last of Colchester United, is one of a number of experienced players currently without a contract.Alan Judge, last of Colchester United, is one of a number of experienced players currently without a contract.
Alan Judge, last of Colchester United, is one of a number of experienced players currently without a contract.

27 free agents with League One and Two experience that may be of interest to Chesterfield

The EFL transfer window may be shut but Spireites can of course still sign players.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST

Spireites have already proved to have the pulling power to attract Tom Naylor and Will Grigg out of League One.

And there’s still plenty of free agents out there with bags of League One experience and Two that could give Paul Cook the bargain he is looking for.

Would you like Chesterfied to sign any of these players and why? Have your say on our social media pages.

Get more Spireites news here.

Last club: Crawley Town

1. Joel Lynch (Defender)

Last club: Crawley Town Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Last club: Colchester United.

2. Alan Judge (midfielder)

Last club: Colchester United. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Last club: Northampton Town

3. Josh Harrop (midfielder)

Last club: Northampton Town Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Last club: Cheltenham Town

4. Christian Norton (attacker)

Last club: Cheltenham Town Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:League OneChesterfieldSpireitesEFLPaul CookWill GriggTom Naylor