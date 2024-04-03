Chesterfield fans before the 1-0 FA Trophy first round defeat to Notts County on 14th Dec 2019. Who can you spot?Chesterfield fans before the 1-0 FA Trophy first round defeat to Notts County on 14th Dec 2019. Who can you spot?
27 cracking pictures of Chesterfield fans watching their side in matches in 2019 and 2020

Fixtures against Notts County are always great occasions – and sure to attract a bumper crowd.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd Feb 2022, 07:01 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 09:46 BST

Next season Spireites v County will be one of League Two’s game top games.

This fans retro gallery brings you some of the faces in the crowd from previous times when the two sides have met.

The first of these images shows some of the fans who were at Meadow Lane when Spireites were beaten 3-0 on Feb 1 2020 in a National League fixture.

The second set of pictures head back to the FA Trophy first round defeat to the Magpies on 14 December 2019 when former favourite Kristian Dennis hit the winner to send County through to the next round.

And we also feature some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw at Bromley in March 2019.

Get more Spireites content, here.

Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020.

1. Notts County v Spireites

Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020.

2. Notts County v Spireites

Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020.

3. Notts County v Spireites

Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020.

4. Notts County v Spireites

Chesterfield fans before the 3-0 National League defeat at Meadow Lane on 1st Feb 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

