Here we have headed back to two away games to forget – heavy defeats at Solihull Moors and Sutton United.
Now of course, they are games Spireites would more than likely win.
As always, Spireites were well backed by the travelling fans – and here are just some of those in attendance for those games.
See if you can spot a friend and tag in anyone you know.
1. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield
Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
2. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield
Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
3. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield
Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
4. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield
Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD