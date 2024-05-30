Two young fans gather before Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solhull on New Year's Day 2020.Two young fans gather before Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solhull on New Year's Day 2020.
21 retro pictures of Chesterfield fans watching their side at Solihull Moors and Sutton United

Stephen Thirkill
This retro fans gallery certainly shows the changing fortunes for Spireites.

Here we have headed back to two away games to forget – heavy defeats at Solihull Moors and Sutton United.

Now of course, they are games Spireites would more than likely win.

As always, Spireites were well backed by the travelling fans – and here are just some of those in attendance for those games.

See if you can spot a friend and tag in anyone you know.

Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020.

1. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield

Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

2. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield

Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

3. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield

Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

4. Solihull Moors v Chesterfield

Fans ahead of Chesterfield's 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors on 1st January 2020. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

