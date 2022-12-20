News you can trust since 1855
Farewell to Saltergate.

21 cracking retro images of Chesterfield fans backing the boys over the years - including some of the last ever pictures from Saltergate

Spireites have always had brilliant fans, sticking with their side through good and bad.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 hours ago

Our latest Chesterfield fans gallery brings you some of the fans who have backed the boys down the years.

We’ve got the emotional final game at Saltergate covered and the title-winning joy under Paul Cook.

Take a look and see who you can spot in the stands, and if you have any pictures for us – email [email protected]

Get the latest Spireites news here.

1. Fans in the stands

Chesterfield fans enjoy the good weather at the start of a season.

Photo: JPI

2. Chesterfield v Sheff United

Chesterfield fans take in a pre-season friendly against Sheffield United.

Photo: JPI

3. Right at home

Chesterfield fans enjoy a game back in 2018.

Photo: JPI

4. Deep in discussion

Two fans discuss how the match is going for Spireites.

Photo: JPI

