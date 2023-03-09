News you can trust since 1855
21 Chesterfield FC players who played Premier League football in pictures

Many players have donned the Chesterfield shirt down the years before stepping up to the Premier League.

By Stephen Thirkill
9th Mar 2023, 12:01pm

Some players have done that in reverse as they drop down the leagues.

Here we take a look at 21 top ex-Spireites who tasted life at the top of the game.

Did these guys stand out as being a cut above when they were at Chesterfield? Share your memories via our social media channels.

Luis Boa Morte played top flight football in England with Arsenal, West Ham, Southampton and Fulham. He ended his fine career playing 12 times for Chesterfield in the 2012/13 season following a chance meeting with former Fulham teammate Mark Crossley who was a coach with the club.

1. Luis Boa Morte

Luis Boa Morte played top flight football in England with Arsenal, West Ham, Southampton and Fulham. He ended his fine career playing 12 times for Chesterfield in the 2012/13 season following a chance meeting with former Fulham teammate Mark Crossley who was a coach with the club.

Photo: Clive Rose

Jack Wilshere with Chesterfield legend Ian Evatt during his time with Blackpool.

2. Ian Evatt (Blackpool)

Jack Wilshere with Chesterfield legend Ian Evatt during his time with Blackpool.

Photo: Chris Brunskill

Jonathan Grounds made his Premier League debut with hometown club Middlesbrough on 12 January 2008 in a 1–1 Premier League draw at home to Liverpool. He spent three months on loan at Chesterfield in 2011, playing 16 times for the club.

3. Jonathan Grounds

Jonathan Grounds made his Premier League debut with hometown club Middlesbrough on 12 January 2008 in a 1–1 Premier League draw at home to Liverpool. He spent three months on loan at Chesterfield in 2011, playing 16 times for the club.

Photo: Christopher Lee

Aaron Ramsdale was part of the Chesterfield team sadly relegated from the Football League. Everyone knew he was destined for big things and the Arsenal goalkeeper has certainly fulfilled that potential having made his England debut in a World Cup qualifying win over San Marino.

4. Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale was part of the Chesterfield team sadly relegated from the Football League. Everyone knew he was destined for big things and the Arsenal goalkeeper has certainly fulfilled that potential having made his England debut in a World Cup qualifying win over San Marino.

Photo: Naomi Baker

ChesterfieldPremier League