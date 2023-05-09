News you can trust since 1855
20 pictures of Chesterfield's past Wembley glories and defeats ahead of National League play-off final against Notts County

Spireites face their biggest game in years on Saturday when they face Notts County at Wembley for a place in next season’s EFL.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th May 2023, 08:12 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 09:08 BST

County finished 23 points ahead of Spireites in the regular season and are odds on with Paddy Power to be playing League Two football next season.

But, as we all know, anything can happen on the day with Spireites more than fancying their chances.

Chesterfield know that winning feeling at Wembley after victory over Bury in the 1994/95 Third Division play-off final and Swindon Town in the JPT in 2012.

Spireites have also lost in the national stadium against Cambridge United in the 1989/90 Fourth Division play-off final and Peterborough United in the JPT in 2014.

Here we take a look back at those games with these cracking fans and match pictures.

Get all the build-up to the big game here.

Young Chesterfield fans make their way to the stadium prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium on March 30, 2014.

1. Chesterfield v Peterborough - 2014

Young Chesterfield fans make their way to the stadium prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium on March 30, 2014. Photo: Ben Hoskins

Chesterfield fans before the match.

2. Chesterfield v Peterborough - 2014

Chesterfield fans before the match. Photo: Chris Etchells

A young chesterfield fans waves a flag prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium.

3. Chesterfield v Peterborough United - 2014

A young chesterfield fans waves a flag prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium. Photo: Ben Hoskins

Chesterfield fans before the match.

4. Chesterfield v Peterborough

Chesterfield fans before the match. Photo: Chris Etchells

