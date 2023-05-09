Spireites face their biggest game in years on Saturday when they face Notts County at Wembley for a place in next season’s EFL.

County finished 23 points ahead of Spireites in the regular season and are odds on with Paddy Power to be playing League Two football next season.

But, as we all know, anything can happen on the day with Spireites more than fancying their chances.

Chesterfield know that winning feeling at Wembley after victory over Bury in the 1994/95 Third Division play-off final and Swindon Town in the JPT in 2012.

Spireites have also lost in the national stadium against Cambridge United in the 1989/90 Fourth Division play-off final and Peterborough United in the JPT in 2014.

Here we take a look back at those games with these cracking fans and match pictures.

Get all the build-up to the big game here.

