On the pitch, a nine-point deduction for financial irregularities failed to prevent Chesterfield's automatic promotion in third place of Division Three during the 2000/01 season.
The following year the club was taken out of administration into new ownership.
Here are just some of the players who wore the shirt during the early to mid noughties. See how many you can remember.
Luke Beckett celebrates scoring against Kidderminster Harriers at Saltergate. Photo: Mike Finn-Kelcey
2. Ian Breckin
Ian Breckin passes the ball against Northampton Town. The central defender, who is now head coach at Wickersley Wanderers, played 212 times for Spireites between 1997 and 2002, before returning for a second spell in 2009. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Steve Payne
Steve Payne is pictured during a match against his former club Macclesfield Town, which Chesterfield won 4-1. Payne played 145 times for Chesterfield between 1999 and 2004, in between two spells with Macclesfield. Photo: Getty Images
4. Nathan Abbey
How many of you remember Nathan Abbey? The goalkeeper only played a season for Chesterfield, but it was a good one. He was an ever-present during the 2001/02 season and won the Chesterfield Player of the Year Award. He then left after failing to agree a new contract. Photo: Pete Norton