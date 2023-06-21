News you can trust since 1855
19 players who crossed the great divide and played for both Mansfield Town and Chesterfield - how many do you remember?

It might not be the same as playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid or Rangers and Celtic, but playing for both Stags and Spireites will get the rival fans talking.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:38 BST

Everyone knows Ernie Moss is an icon on both sides of the M1 corridor, but there are plenty of others who have played for both clubs.

Many of those players have enjoyed success at both clubs and have soon shaken off the tag of playing for the enemy.

Here are 18 others you might not know played for both clubs.

Get the latest Stags news here.

Jordan Bowery made his professional debut for Chesterfield in 2008. He completed the 'double' with his move to Stags in 2020.

1. 1306204391

Jordan Bowery made his professional debut for Chesterfield in 2008. He completed the 'double' with his move to Stags in 2020. Photo: Getty Images

Ernie Moss is Chesterfield's all-time leading goalscorer with 192 goals during three spells at Spireties. He also played 57 times for Mansfield between 1976-1979 before he moved back to Chesterfield.

2. Ernie Moss

Ernie Moss is Chesterfield's all-time leading goalscorer with 192 goals during three spells at Spireties. He also played 57 times for Mansfield between 1976-1979 before he moved back to Chesterfield. Photo: National World

Dion Donohue played 56 times for Chesterfield, before his ill-fated spell at Mansfield. He arrived not fully recovered from injury and was subbed at half time on his debut in the EFL Cup against Morecambe. His contract was terminated two weeks later for a breach of club discipline.

3. Dion Donohue

Dion Donohue played 56 times for Chesterfield, before his ill-fated spell at Mansfield. He arrived not fully recovered from injury and was subbed at half time on his debut in the EFL Cup against Morecambe. His contract was terminated two weeks later for a breach of club discipline. Photo: Getty Images

Jordan Bowery made his professional debut for Chesterfield on 30 August 2008, in a 1–0 defeat against Wycombe Wanderers. He went to play for a number of clubs, including Aston Villa, Rotherham and Crewe, before completing the 'double' with his move to Stags in 2020.

4. Jordan Bowery

Jordan Bowery made his professional debut for Chesterfield on 30 August 2008, in a 1–0 defeat against Wycombe Wanderers. He went to play for a number of clubs, including Aston Villa, Rotherham and Crewe, before completing the 'double' with his move to Stags in 2020. Photo: Getty Images

