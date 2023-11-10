Back then, as now, both club were experiencing different paths.

Back in September 2019 it was Spireties who struggling and Sutton United who were on the up as they made their way to League Two.

Fast forward to next September and Chesterfield could well be League Two and Sutton back in the National League.

That day Sutton won the clash 4-0 on a particularly low day for Chesterfield as the Londonders continued their push towards the Football League.

Spireites were backed by great numbers as ever that day and our match photographer captured the rather glum faces in the crowd.

We also have pictures a trip to Solihull Moors, another side who once had dreams of making the Football League

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Sutton United 4 Chesterfield 0 - 21st Sept 2019 It was a miserable day for these Chesterfield fans following a 4-0 defeat to Sutton United in September 2019.

