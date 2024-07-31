Cameron Jerome is still looking for a club after his release from Bolton Wanderers.Cameron Jerome is still looking for a club after his release from Bolton Wanderers.
Cameron Jerome is still looking for a club after his release from Bolton Wanderers.

19 Championship and League One free agent strikers who could still tempt Chesterfield, Crewe Alexandra, Colchester United, Swindon Town and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Jul 2024, 17:00 BST
Goals win games – as we all know – making quality strikers an always sought-after ingredient.

It is an ingredient Chesterfield will need this season as they face improved League Two defences.

It’s never an easy ask getting in a good fit with a striker that can get goals and meet a wage budget.

But when the striker is looking for a new club then it perhaps becomes an easier proposition.

Right now there are still options out there with a number of free agent strikers still looking for clubs.

Here are just a few of those players who may catch Chesterfield’s eye.

Would you like to see any of these players at Spireites and if so, why?

Last club: Bolton Wanderers.

1. Cameron Jerome

Last club: Bolton Wanderers.Photo: Getty Images

Last club: Derby County

2. Martyn Waghorn

Last club: Derby CountyPhoto: Getty Images

Last club: West Brom

3. Matt Phillips

Last club: West BromPhoto: Getty Images

Last club: Birmingham CityPosition: Attack

4. Scott Hogan

Last club: Birmingham CityPosition: AttackPhoto: Getty Images

