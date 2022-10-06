News you can trust since 1855
Len Badger, of Sheffield United, leaves Bramall Lane after being sold to Chesterfield in January 1976. He played for a further two seasons for Spireites, making 46 appearances before a series of knee injuries ended his career.

18 Chesterfield FC retro pictures charting the club's history all the way back to the 1930's

These Chesterfield FC retro pics are certainly going to get the memories going for any Spireites fans.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:54 pm

We’re going all the way back to the 1930’s in this latest collection, where we bring you the introduction of shirt numbers.

We’ve got snaps of notable players in the 1950’s, the play-off final win over Bury, cup celebrations, old team pics and plenty more.

1. Harry Clifton

Of all Chesterfield's players, Harry Clifton came closest to playing for England while technically still a Spireite. Pictured on February 17 1938: (Photo by H. F. Davis/Topical Press)

Photo: Getty

2. New kit for 1939/40 season

The trainer for Chesterfield Football Club, Mr Day shows off the new number on the shirt of the club's center-forward, Mr Milligan on August 11 1939: . Starting this season all player's shirts in the English League would be numbered to make it easier for spectators to recognise them. (Photo by Harry Shepherd/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Photo: JPI

3. Stan Milburn - 1950

Chesterfield Football Club right back, Stan Milburn pictured in August 1950: (Photo by Edward G. Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Photo: JPI

4. Chesterfield v Bury -1939

Chesterfield take on Bury in January 1939. Spireites won 2-1 in front of 8,695 fans.

Photo: Submitted

