18 Chesterfield FC retro pictures charting the club's history all the way back to the 1930's
These Chesterfield FC retro pics are certainly going to get the memories going for any Spireites fans.
We’re going all the way back to the 1930’s in this latest collection, where we bring you the introduction of shirt numbers.
We’ve got snaps of notable players in the 1950’s, the play-off final win over Bury, cup celebrations, old team pics and plenty more.
If you liked this Chesterfield FC gallery then there’s plenty more for you.
You can view these retro fans pics here, when Spireites put one over on Mansfield here or this gallery of old team pics and retro kits, here.
Get the latest Spireites news, here.
Page 1 of 5