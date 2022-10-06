18 Chesterfield FC retro pictures charting the club's history all the way back to the 1930's

We’re going all the way back to the 1930’s in this latest collection, where we bring you the introduction of shirt numbers.

We’ve got snaps of notable players in the 1950’s, the play-off final win over Bury, cup celebrations, old team pics and plenty more.

If you liked this Chesterfield FC gallery then there’s plenty more for you.

You can view these retro fans pics here, when Spireites put one over on Mansfield here or this gallery of old team pics and retro kits, here.

Get the latest Spireites news, here.

1. Harry Clifton Of all Chesterfield's players, Harry Clifton came closest to playing for England while technically still a Spireite. Pictured on February 17 1938: (Photo by H. F. Davis/Topical Press) Photo: Getty Photo Sales

2. New kit for 1939/40 season The trainer for Chesterfield Football Club, Mr Day shows off the new number on the shirt of the club's center-forward, Mr Milligan on August 11 1939: . Starting this season all player's shirts in the English League would be numbered to make it easier for spectators to recognise them. (Photo by Harry Shepherd/Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: JPI Photo Sales

3. Stan Milburn - 1950 Chesterfield Football Club right back, Stan Milburn pictured in August 1950: (Photo by Edward G. Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: JPI Photo Sales

4. Chesterfield v Bury -1939 Chesterfield take on Bury in January 1939. Spireites won 2-1 in front of 8,695 fans. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales