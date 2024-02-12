17 great pictures of Chesterfield fans against Ebbsfleet United - gallery

A crowd of more than 8,000 was at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday as the Spireites played out an entertaining game which sent them 23 points clear at the top of the league.
Our photographer Jason Chadwick snapped some of the supporters who attended the game...
1. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet United
Spireites fans at the game on Saturday. Photo: jason chadwick
2. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet United
Spireites fans at the game on Saturday. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet United
Spireites fans at the game on Saturday. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet United
Spireites fans at the game on Saturday. Photo: jason chadwick