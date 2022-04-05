15 brilliant retro pictures that are a must-see for any Chesterfield FC fan

We’ve dipped into the archives to bring you a brilliant selection, with the 1997 FA Cup matches against Forest and Wrexham, the trip to Wembley to face Peterborough and a few nostalgic snaps of Saltergate included.
There’s also some great fans pics and snaps of players who represented the club either side of WW2 included.
1. Stan Milburn
Right-back Stan Milburn is pictured in his Chesterfield kit back on 21st August 1950.
Photo: Edward G. Malindine
2. Harry Clifton
Chesterfield's inside right player Harry Clifton poses on 17th February 1938.
Photo: H. F. Davis
3. New shirt numbers
The trainer for Chesterfield Football Club, Mr Day shows off the new number on the shirt of the club's center-forward, Mr Milligan. Numbers on shirts were introduced for the start of the planned 1939/40 season to make it easier for spectators to recognise them.
Photo: Harry Shepherd
4. Chesterfield shock Forest
Chesterfield got the better of Nottingham Forest on 15 Feb 1997 with a 1-0 win to keep their FA Cup dreams alive.
Photo: Stu Forster