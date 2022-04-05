A young chesterfield fans waves a flag prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium on March 30, 2014.

15 brilliant retro pictures that are a must-see for any Chesterfield FC fan

Our last Spireites retro gallery is guaranteed to take any fan of the club on a brilliant trip down memory lane.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:33 pm

We’ve dipped into the archives to bring you a brilliant selection, with the 1997 FA Cup matches against Forest and Wrexham, the trip to Wembley to face Peterborough and a few nostalgic snaps of Saltergate included.

There’s also some great fans pics and snaps of players who represented the club either side of WW2 included.

1. Stan Milburn

Right-back Stan Milburn is pictured in his Chesterfield kit back on 21st August 1950.

Photo: Edward G. Malindine

2. Harry Clifton

Chesterfield's inside right player Harry Clifton poses on 17th February 1938.

Photo: H. F. Davis

3. New shirt numbers

The trainer for Chesterfield Football Club, Mr Day shows off the new number on the shirt of the club's center-forward, Mr Milligan. Numbers on shirts were introduced for the start of the planned 1939/40 season to make it easier for spectators to recognise them.

Photo: Harry Shepherd

4. Chesterfield shock Forest

Chesterfield got the better of Nottingham Forest on 15 Feb 1997 with a 1-0 win to keep their FA Cup dreams alive.

Photo: Stu Forster

