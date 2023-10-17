News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Chesterfield last beat Portsmouth in August 2013, winning 2-0 at Fratton Park. The two teams will meet again in the FA Cup first round in November.Chesterfield last beat Portsmouth in August 2013, winning 2-0 at Fratton Park. The two teams will meet again in the FA Cup first round in November.
Chesterfield last beat Portsmouth in August 2013, winning 2-0 at Fratton Park. The two teams will meet again in the FA Cup first round in November.

13 random pictures from Chesterfield's last win against Portsmouth - as the two clubs draw each other in FA Cup 10 years on

Chesterfield have got a mouthwatering FA Cup tie against League One leaders Portsmouth to look forward to next month.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 17th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 09:58 BST

The Spireites will host Pompey at the SMH Group Stadium in the first round of the famous competition.

Ahead of the exciting game, we delved into the archives to look back at the last time Town beat Portsmouth.

Here are 13 random pictures from that day, which was 10 years ago in August 2013, when two late goals from Armand Gnanduillet and Tendayi Darikwa handed Paul Cook’s men a memorable victory to send them top of League Two.

Tommy Lee.

1. Pompey v Spireites 2013

Tommy Lee. Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales
Drew Talbot.

2. Pompey v Spireites 2013

Drew Talbot. Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales
Jay O'Shea.

3. Pompey v Spireites 2013

Jay O'Shea. Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales
Gary Roberts.

4. Pompey v Spireites 2013

Gary Roberts. Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldPortsmouthLeague OneSpireitesPaul Cook