13 months and counting - will Chesterfield ever be awarded a penalty again?

Paddy Madden scored Chesterfield's last penalty in September 2024.

When Tranmere Rovers defender Nathan Smith wiped out Lee Bonis in the area, the whole of the press box muttered ‘penalty.’

The Spireites striker had just controlled a ball over the top from Vontae Daley-Campbell with his right foot and, as he chopped back inside and was ready to pull the trigger, he was cleaned out by the sliding and desperate Smith. It was a stonewall spot-kick. It was so obvious and everyone in the ground knew it. Except referee Scott Oldham. Play went on and Ronan Darcy pounced on the loose ball and shot towards goal, which was cleared off the line. Initially, it was thought that Oldham had ‘played the advantage’ with Darcy in a good position to net. But no. There was no hand signal to make it clear that that was the case. He simply did not think it was a penalty.

It proved decisive in the game because, had they scored it, Chesterfield would have gone 2-0 up in the latter stages, and instead they ended up conceding in the dying seconds to draw 1-1. It has left the Spireites scratching their heads wondering if they are ever going to be awarded a spot-kick again. They have not had one for more than a year. It was 13 months ago, on September 28, 2024, in a 3-0 win at Doncaster Rovers when they were last awarded one, which Paddy Madden scored.

With Chesterfield being a front-footed attacking team who have more penalty box entries than most teams in the league, it makes it quite bizarre. If there was ever a penalty to give, it was that one on Saturday. It was clear as day. Ironically, it was the same referee who turned down appeals in last season’s opening game against Swindon Town when Michael Jacobs was sent flying in the box. Again, it was not a hard decision to give.

In the interests of fairness, it is worth mentioning that Tranmere had an equaliser just before half-time ruled out for reasons which no one can still understand. So maybe they had received word at half-time that they had messed that up, who knows.

We are not saying for one second that there is some kind of agenda from referees against Chesterfield. But just that standards need to improve. The levels seem lower than ever and there is so much at stake. The next time the Spireites do get a penalty, the club’s social media team should post the meme of Patrick from Eastenders falling over, because it really will come as a shock.