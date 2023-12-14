Spireites are flying right now.

There’s still a long way to go but it’s will take a big old collapse for Spireites not to win this season’s National League title.

Boss Paul Cook is no doubt already earmarking targets for next season’s squad that offer quality and Football League experience.

Right now there are still some bargain players out there if Cook is keen to take advantage of the free transfer market.

Here are just some players with League Two experience who may do a job for Spireites.

Rhys Bennett (central defender) Rhys Bennett has been without a contract since leaving Rochdale after their relegation from the Football League. He has had previous spells with Gillingham and Morecambe.

Ro-Shaun Williams (Defender) Free agent Ro-Shaun Williams has League One experience with Shrewsbury Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Joel Lynch (defender) Joel Lynch has been without a club since leaving Crawley Town in the summer. He has plenty of Football League experience following spells with Huddersfield Town, QPR and Nottingham Forest.