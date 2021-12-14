13 former Chesterfield FC players who played Premier League football

Some players have done that in reverse as they drop down the leagues. Here we take a look at 13 top ex-Spireites who tasted life at the top of the game.
1. Mark Crossley
Mark Crossley is best known for his time playing Premier League football with Nottingham Forest. But joined Chesterfield's coaching team in 2009 and donned the Spireites goalkeeping jersey four times over the next four years as the club's back-up goalkeeper.
Photo: Clive Brunskill
2. Jamie O'Hara
Jamie O'Hara tasted Premier League football with Spurs and Wolves, suffering relegation with them in the 2011/12 campaign. O'Hara spent three months on loan at Chesterfield from Spurs in January 2006. He scored five goals during his loan spell in 19 appearances.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
3. Paul Warhurst
You might not remember Paul Warhurst played for Chesterfield. He joined the club on a short-term deal in October 2003 - making his debut in a 3-0 win over Swindon. But it didn't work out for the former Sheffield Wednesday man and he was released after playing just six times for the club.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Graham Hyde
Hyde is another former Sheff Wed man who you may not recall at Chesterfield. He played nine times for Spireites during a loan spell from Birmingham in 2001 and played 9 times. His peak came during his spell at Hillsborough, where he played in the 1993 FA Cup final.
Photo: Clive Brunskill