3 . George Nevett

You've got to have something about you to be playing regularly at centre-back at just 17 and the Rochdale youngster certainly looked to have a lot of potential. The Welshman impressed on the ball, including slicing open Chesterfield for a goal at Spotland in September. He pinged a number of quality balls out from the back and you could see why he has since been linked with Crystal Palace. Photo: Submitted