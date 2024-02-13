News you can trust since 1855
Josh Stokes, pictured left, scored twice against Chesterfield this season.Josh Stokes, pictured left, scored twice against Chesterfield this season.
12 opposition players who have impressed against Chesterfield in 2023/2024 National League season

Chesterfield are having a fantastic season and look set to end their six-year stay in the National League.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th Feb 2024, 12:09 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 12:15 GMT

Not many opposition players have been able to cause them too many problems this campaign, but we’ve picked out a few, at both ends of the pitch, who have caught our eye...

The 37-year-old former Colchester United, Dagenham & Redbridge, Barnet and Bromley goalkeeper made some great saves in both games against Chesterfield, particularly in the clash in Kent in September. They say keepers get better with age and that looks to be the case with Cousins. Photo: Twitter: @mcousins23

The Southend United right-back, 26, had two energetic games against Town. He was up and down the flank, put plenty of crosses in and got himself in the box. Photo: Submitted

You've got to have something about you to be playing regularly at centre-back at just 17 and the Rochdale youngster certainly looked to have a lot of potential. The Welshman impressed on the ball, including slicing open Chesterfield for a goal at Spotland in September. He pinged a number of quality balls out from the back and you could see why he has since been linked with Crystal Palace. Photo: Submitted

Altrincham have got some good players and the left-back, 22, looks to be one of them. Capped at under-21 level for Wales, Jones had a very bright game against Chesterfield in January. Photo: Submitted

