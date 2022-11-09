We are not saying they are neccessarily the best players in the division (although some are) but here’s who has stood-out against the Spireites so far this term, in our opinion.
1. James Montgomery (Gateshead)
The former Chesterfield stopper made a string of saves for Gateshead against the Spireites recently. He was only at the Blues on a short-term deal during the Covid season and made just a handful of appearances but looked very capable.
Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Ryan Fallowfield (York City)
The right-back, 26, got forward at every opportunity and was comfortable on the ball. Won promotion from this league with Harrogate Town and played in League Two and you can see why.
Photo: George Wood
3. George Broadbent (Boreham Wood, on loan from Sheffield United)
The 22-year-old midfielder impressed with his defensive work and tracking back.He did a fine job in keeping Armando Dobra fairly quiet. Got a good stature and got around the pitch well.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Ashley Nathaniel-George (Maidenhead United)
Looked a livewire against Chesterfield, scoring in Maidenhead's 2-1 win at the Technique. But that is the 27-year-old's only goal in 11 appearances this season.
Photo: Jacques Feeney