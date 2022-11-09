News you can trust since 1855
Paul McCallum of Dagenham & Redbridge.

11 opposition players who have impressed against Chesterfield this season including Notts County and Southend United men

We have picked out 11 opponents who have caught our eye against Chesterfield this season.

By Liam Norcliffe
37 minutes ago

We are not saying they are neccessarily the best players in the division (although some are) but here’s who has stood-out against the Spireites so far this term, in our opinion.

Take a look below...

1. James Montgomery (Gateshead)

The former Chesterfield stopper made a string of saves for Gateshead against the Spireites recently. He was only at the Blues on a short-term deal during the Covid season and made just a handful of appearances but looked very capable.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

2. Ryan Fallowfield (York City)

The right-back, 26, got forward at every opportunity and was comfortable on the ball. Won promotion from this league with Harrogate Town and played in League Two and you can see why.

Photo: George Wood

3. George Broadbent (Boreham Wood, on loan from Sheffield United)

The 22-year-old midfielder impressed with his defensive work and tracking back.He did a fine job in keeping Armando Dobra fairly quiet. Got a good stature and got around the pitch well.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. Ashley Nathaniel-George (Maidenhead United)

Looked a livewire against Chesterfield, scoring in Maidenhead's 2-1 win at the Technique. But that is the 27-year-old's only goal in 11 appearances this season.

Photo: Jacques Feeney

