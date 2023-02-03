11 free agent strikers with League One and Two experience who might be of interest to Chesterfield - in pictures
Spireites are on the hunt for a new striker after Kabongo Tshimanga’s departure to Peterborough United.
National League clubs can still sign players until towards the end of March, including from Premier League and EFL clubs, with the transfer window closure not affecting matters.
The player registration deadline is normally three-quarters of the way through March, last year’s was on the 24th, and it will be a similar date this season.
But with cash tight perhaps a free agent might be the order of the day as Spireites look for quality at a bargain price.
Right now there are plenty of free agents with League One and Two experience who might be a great fit. (*Information supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)
Would you like to see any of these players at Spireites and why? Let us know via our social media channels.
