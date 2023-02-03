Spireites are on the hunt for a new striker after Kabongo Tshimanga’s departure to Peterborough United.

National League clubs can still sign players until towards the end of March, including from Premier League and EFL clubs, with the transfer window closure not affecting matters.

The player registration deadline is normally three-quarters of the way through March, last year’s was on the 24th, and it will be a similar date this season.

But with cash tight perhaps a free agent might be the order of the day as Spireites look for quality at a bargain price.

Right now there are plenty of free agents with League One and Two experience who might be a great fit. (*Information supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

Tom Elliott Using his height and athleticism Elliot is extremely strong aerially and has a good work rate. He has had spells in the Championship with Millwall and League One will AFC Wimbledon. He was released by Salford City in the summer after failing to secure a regular first-team spot.

Theo Robinson Last club: Bristol Rovers Previous clubs: Shrewsbury, Wigan, Bury

Leon Clarke Last club: Bristol Rovers Previous clubs: Bury, Shrewsbury, Wigan

Mark Marshall (Attacker) Last club: Crawley Town Previous clubs: Northampton, Gillingham, Bradford.