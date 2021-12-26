MANSFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Jordan Bowery of Mansfield Town celebrates after scoring their sides third goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Cheltenham Town at One Call Stadium on March 09, 2021 in Mansfield, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

10 players you might not remember playing for both Mansfield Town and Chesterfield

There’s been quite a few players who have crossed the great divide and played for both Mansfield Town and Chesterfield – perhaps more than you think.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 1:00 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th December 2021, 1:07 pm

We previously dug out these nine players who played for both clubs. But there are plenty more who played for the enemy. How many of this next batch of players do you remember at both clubs?

1. Tom Curtis

Tom Curtis played 240 times for Chesterfield, including in the club's iconic 1997 FA Cup semi-final match against Middlesborough. After a move to Portsmouth didn't work out, he came back north and played 93 times for Mansfield between 2002 and 2005.

2. Craig Davies

Craig Davies helped fire Chesterfield to the League Two title in 2010/11 season with 23 goals in 41 games. He didn't have the same impact at Mansfield as an injury-hit two seasons saw him score just twice in 19 games.

3. Colin Larkin

Colin Larkin is one the rare breed of players who moved directly from one club to the other. After a three season spell with Mansfield, between 2002 and 2005, Larkin moved up the A617 after an apparent fall-out with Mansfield boss Carlton Palmer.

4. Lawrie Madden

Lawrie Madden played ten times for Mansfield in 1975 as an amateur at the start of his career. After making his name with Sheffield Wednesday, the defender ended his career with Chesterfield, where he played 37 times between 1993 and 1996.

