10 National League players who are out of contract this summer

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing despite the National League season still being two months away.
We’ve had a look at the list of National League players who are apparently out of contract this summer.
Here’s 10 names who caught our eye and who we think could do a job for the Spireites...
1. Reice Charles-Cook
It's no secret Chesterfield need a keeper or two - and Bromley stopper Charles-Cook is available. The 29-year-old, who recorded 13 clean sheets in 34 games last season, has been offered fresh terms by the Ravens, but the former Arsenal academy product could walk away. Photo: David Price
2. James Montgomery
The keeper, 29, had a short loan spell at Town in 2021 and is still well thought of by the fans. He's in talks with Gateshead about a new deal but he would be worth considering. Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Omar Sowunmi
The towering Bromley defender is a man-mountain at the back. He has got incredible physical attributes but can also shift too. The Nigerian 27-year-old, who has chipped in with 10 goals in 70 appearances, is in discussions over a new contract but could possibly be tempted away. Photo: Naomi Baker
4. Jesse Debrah
This one is probably not as realistic as some of the others because it sounds like he is attracting interest from higher up. The 23-year-old England C international centre-back is another physically imposing and dominant defender. He's been offered a new deal by Halifax, but is expected to move on. Photo: Marcus Branston