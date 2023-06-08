News you can trust since 1855
The transfer rumour mill is in full swing.

10 National League players who are out of contract this summer

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing despite the National League season still being two months away.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST

We’ve had a look at the list of National League players who are apparently out of contract this summer.

Here’s 10 names who caught our eye and who we think could do a job for the Spireites...

It's no secret Chesterfield need a keeper or two - and Bromley stopper Charles-Cook is available. The 29-year-old, who recorded 13 clean sheets in 34 games last season, has been offered fresh terms by the Ravens, but the former Arsenal academy product could walk away.

1. Reice Charles-Cook

It's no secret Chesterfield need a keeper or two - and Bromley stopper Charles-Cook is available. The 29-year-old, who recorded 13 clean sheets in 34 games last season, has been offered fresh terms by the Ravens, but the former Arsenal academy product could walk away. Photo: David Price

The keeper, 29, had a short loan spell at Town in 2021 and is still well thought of by the fans. He's in talks with Gateshead about a new deal but he would be worth considering.

2. James Montgomery

The keeper, 29, had a short loan spell at Town in 2021 and is still well thought of by the fans. He's in talks with Gateshead about a new deal but he would be worth considering. Photo: Rachel Atkins

The towering Bromley defender is a man-mountain at the back. He has got incredible physical attributes but can also shift too. The Nigerian 27-year-old, who has chipped in with 10 goals in 70 appearances, is in discussions over a new contract but could possibly be tempted away.

3. Omar Sowunmi

The towering Bromley defender is a man-mountain at the back. He has got incredible physical attributes but can also shift too. The Nigerian 27-year-old, who has chipped in with 10 goals in 70 appearances, is in discussions over a new contract but could possibly be tempted away. Photo: Naomi Baker

This one is probably not as realistic as some of the others because it sounds like he is attracting interest from higher up. The 23-year-old England C international centre-back is another physically imposing and dominant defender. He's been offered a new deal by Halifax, but is expected to move on.

4. Jesse Debrah

This one is probably not as realistic as some of the others because it sounds like he is attracting interest from higher up. The 23-year-old England C international centre-back is another physically imposing and dominant defender. He's been offered a new deal by Halifax, but is expected to move on. Photo: Marcus Branston

