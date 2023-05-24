The transfer rumour mill is whirring into action as fans start to speculate who their club could be signing this summer.
A lot of the clubs, including Chesterfield, have now confirmed their retained lists so there are plenty of free options out there.
Here’s 10 for you to decide whether they could be realistic for the Spireits or not...
1. Tendayi Darikwa
The attacking full-back made more than 100 appearances for Chesterfield between 2010 and 2015 and played under Paul Cook during that time. He helped the Spireites win the League Two title in 2014 and won individual awards for his performances in 2015, before signing for Sean Dyche at Burnley. He has just been released by Wigan Athletic, where he was captain. Photo: Jordan Mansfield
2. Jamie Sterry
Chesterfield already have two right-backs on their books but Sterry would be a solid option should a gap open up. The 27-year-old won promotion from the National League with Hartlepool United two season ago and caught the eye with his commited and attacking displays. The former Newcastle United man has been offered a new contract by relegated Hartlepool but he apparently wants to explore his options. Photo: Stu Forster
3. Jordan Cropper
I know, I know - another right-back! And another former Spireite. But he's still only 23, has won promotion out of this league with Grimsby Town, and has a missile of a long throw. Photo: Michael Regan
4. Sam Clucas
The midfielder is still incredibly popular with the Spireites fans from his previous time at the club. Clucas has gone for big money since leaving Town, with Swansea City paying Hull City £16m for his services in 2017. Stoke City also paid £6m for him in 2018. He is a free agent after being released by the Potters. The 32-year-old only made 14 appearances last season, including just two from October onwards, after having surgery on his back in November. Would he fancy a reunion with Paul Cook and Chesterfield? Photo: Clive Mason