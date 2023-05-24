4 . Sam Clucas

The midfielder is still incredibly popular with the Spireites fans from his previous time at the club. Clucas has gone for big money since leaving Town, with Swansea City paying Hull City £16m for his services in 2017. Stoke City also paid £6m for him in 2018. He is a free agent after being released by the Potters. The 32-year-old only made 14 appearances last season, including just two from October onwards, after having surgery on his back in November. Would he fancy a reunion with Paul Cook and Chesterfield? Photo: Clive Mason