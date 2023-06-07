News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Kristian Dennis is one several former Spireites to have secured a move this summer.Kristian Dennis is one several former Spireites to have secured a move this summer.
Kristian Dennis is one several former Spireites to have secured a move this summer.

10 former Chesterfield players who have signed for a new club this summer

As fans we all like to keep an eye on how former Spireites players are getting on and where they are at now.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 12:17 BST

So, if you were wondering, here’s a list of where this lot are now playing after moving on so far this summer...

The forward, now, 26, made a handful of appearances for Chesterfield between 2019 and 2021. Since leaving he has played for the likes of Curzon Ashton, York City and Buxton. This week he signed for Doncaster City, of the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Senior League.

1. Jack McKay

The forward, now, 26, made a handful of appearances for Chesterfield between 2019 and 2021. Since leaving he has played for the likes of Curzon Ashton, York City and Buxton. This week he signed for Doncaster City, of the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Senior League. Photo: Arthur Haigh/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
The now 33-year-old striker has just left newly-promoted Carlisle United, rejecting a new contract, to drop back down to League Two with Tranmere Rovers, penning a two-year deal. Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said they offered him a one-year contract with a second year extension based on apperances, but he chose the security of a two-year deal.

2. Kristian Dennis

The now 33-year-old striker has just left newly-promoted Carlisle United, rejecting a new contract, to drop back down to League Two with Tranmere Rovers, penning a two-year deal. Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said they offered him a one-year contract with a second year extension based on apperances, but he chose the security of a two-year deal. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
On loan at the Spireites in the latter part of last season, McCallum has now signed permanently for Eastleigh, a club he has played for before. Southend United were also apparently interested in him but they missed out because of their ongoing off-field issues.

3. Paul McCallum

On loan at the Spireites in the latter part of last season, McCallum has now signed permanently for Eastleigh, a club he has played for before. Southend United were also apparently interested in him but they missed out because of their ongoing off-field issues. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
The former Chesterfield captain has opted to leave Boreham Wood and drop down a division to sign for Scunthorpe United, who will be aiming to bounce back after being relegated to the National League North.

4. Will Evans

The former Chesterfield captain has opted to leave Boreham Wood and drop down a division to sign for Scunthorpe United, who will be aiming to bounce back after being relegated to the National League North. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ChesterfieldSpireites