10 former Chesterfield players who have signed for a new club this summer

As fans we all like to keep an eye on how former Spireites players are getting on and where they are at now.
So, if you were wondering, here’s a list of where this lot are now playing after moving on so far this summer...
1. Jack McKay
The forward, now, 26, made a handful of appearances for Chesterfield between 2019 and 2021. Since leaving he has played for the likes of Curzon Ashton, York City and Buxton. This week he signed for Doncaster City, of the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Senior League. Photo: Arthur Haigh/ahpix.com
2. Kristian Dennis
The now 33-year-old striker has just left newly-promoted Carlisle United, rejecting a new contract, to drop back down to League Two with Tranmere Rovers, penning a two-year deal. Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said they offered him a one-year contract with a second year extension based on apperances, but he chose the security of a two-year deal. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Paul McCallum
On loan at the Spireites in the latter part of last season, McCallum has now signed permanently for Eastleigh, a club he has played for before. Southend United were also apparently interested in him but they missed out because of their ongoing off-field issues. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Will Evans
The former Chesterfield captain has opted to leave Boreham Wood and drop down a division to sign for Scunthorpe United, who will be aiming to bounce back after being relegated to the National League North. Photo: Laurence Griffiths