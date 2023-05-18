It’s that time of the year when clubs are announcing their retained lists.
Players have been finding out whether they will be offered new contracts or if they will have to move on elsewhere.
Naturally, fans of all clubs have been debating whether any of the free agents could help improve their side.
Let’s take at some of the players in the National League and the EFL who are available on a free transfer this summer...
1. Grant Smith
The goalkeeper, 29, is well-known to Chesterfield fans from his spell at the club in 2021. His time at the Blues was short but he made a big impression and many supporters felt it was a mistake letting him go. He was relegated with Yeovil Town this season, but the Glovers only conceded eight more goals than the Spireites, as Smith recorded a healthy 11 clean sheets. Chesterfield need a keeper or two now that Fitzsimons has left and Covolan's loan has expired. Photo: Dean Atkins
2. Sam Johnson
The 30-year-old keeper has been a top performer in the National League for several years now. He's got a towering presence and always seems to have a good game against Chesterfield. He is thought to be out of contract this summer. Photo: Jacques Feeney
3. Ryan Boot
Boot is another quality keeper at this level. The 28-year-old has recorded more than 70 clean sheets in 200 plus games for Solihull Moors, who have offered him a new deal. Photo: Submitted
4. Charlie Raglan
Another name who will be familiar to Spireites fans. The centre-back spent three years at the club between 2014 and 2017, making 60 appearances. The 30-year-old centre-back has gone on to be an experienced EFL defender at Port Vale, Oxford United and most notably Cheltenham Town, where he won promotion from League Two in the 20/21 season. Photo: Pete Norton