1 . Grant Smith

The goalkeeper, 29, is well-known to Chesterfield fans from his spell at the club in 2021. His time at the Blues was short but he made a big impression and many supporters felt it was a mistake letting him go. He was relegated with Yeovil Town this season, but the Glovers only conceded eight more goals than the Spireites, as Smith recorded a healthy 11 clean sheets. Chesterfield need a keeper or two now that Fitzsimons has left and Covolan's loan has expired. Photo: Dean Atkins