Five-star win for Chesterfield Hockey Club against Lindum

Chesterfield Men's 2s got their first win of the season, with a 5-2 win over Lindum 4s. An even first half finished 2-2, but Chesterfield ran home eventual winner as they scored 3 further goals in the second half without reply.

Lindum started well, playing the typical passing and possession game that we expect from the Lincolnshire club. The opponents went ahead after a smart play was finished in the bottom corner by the Lindum forward. Chesterfield then replied through a Jamie Gooden penalty corner and then a Nick Lewis strike, before Lindum equalised just before half time.

Adapting to playing a new formation Chesterfield were much more comfortable in the second half. With rotations on the subs bench they were able to stretch the game as the opposition tired. Chris Cowley, Matt Drohan and Dan Caron all scored in the second half to secure the win for Chesterfield.

Next weekend sees a long away trip to the depths of Lincolnshire to play Horncastle 1s.