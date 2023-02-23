Eyam Half Marathon is hoping for a record turnout this year as the Peak District event celebrates its 30th anniversary

The iconic race – one of the toughest road half marathons in the country – was first held in 1993. Over the last 30 years thousands of runners from all over the world have completed the course which starts and finishes in the historic Plague Village.

The challenging route involves more than 1,500ft of ascent but rewards all runners with stunning views over five counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And every entry has helped Eyam Half Marathon organising committee to raise and donate more than £130,000 to cancer charities and local good causes. Nearly £12,00 alone was raised from last year’s event.

Eyam Half Marathon offers, with stunning views over five counties, celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023.

Current organising committee chair Laura Hayfield said: “Eyam Half is not only known as one of the toughest on the road running calendar, but also one of the friendliest and most rewarding races which keeps people coming back year after year.

“We are always touched by the comments we get from runners and by the generous support from the people of Eyam and other communities on the route – without them we could not put a race on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that a small organising committee of enthusiastic volunteers over the last 30 years has put on such an amazing event, that has also raised so much for so many great charities and local organisations, is just amazing.”

The race has had to be cancelled on five occasions due to foot and mouth disease, Covid and road closures due to subsidence on the route.

And environmental issues are at the forefront of this year’s anniversary race with organisers partnering with Trees Not Tees to offer runners the option to plant a tree, rather than have a finisher T-shirt.

Laura added: “We are working hard to make the event as sustainable and environmentally friendly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage entrants to car share where possible and to bring their own race refreshments. We do supply water on the course and at the end but are using recyclable cups and limiting the use of plastic bottles as much as possible.”