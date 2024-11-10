Epic victory as Encon Arrows U16s cage the Eagles

The Encon Arrows U16 Boys emerged with an epic victory over the Doncaster Eagles by 78-71 in a battle between two previously unbeaten teams.

The Encon Arrows victory owed much to a blistering run in the second quarter which saw them lead 44 – 30 at the interval. The Encon Arrows had to show all their character in the final quarter as they lost 4 players, 3 fouled out and one to injury, but they toughed it out to hold on to victory.

The two teams ripped into each other from the onset with the Eagles displaying their shooting while the Encon Arrows through Ollie Walpole (9 points) and Roy Keeling (7 points) displayed their athleticism as the Encon Arrows took the quarter 22 – 21.

The second quarter remained tight but it was the Encon Arrows through Rhys Carabana (8 points) who generated a blitz for the Encon Arrows. Alex Wilson contributed 4 points as the Encon Arrows led 44 – 30 at the interval.

Ollie Walpole - Arrows U16

Both coaches tightened their defences after the break and a tight 16 – 16 quarter ensued. The Encon Arrows were picking up fouls and several players were ticketed with multiple fouls. The Encon Arrows led 60 – 46.

The fourth quarter was full of drama as inside the first 5 minutes the Encon Arrows had lost Ollie Walpole, Roy Keeling and Jonathan Fasanya fouled out and Zach Bruce to injury. The Eagles closed the gap quickly initially but Abe Smith at guard remained a cool head and he fed Alex Wilson for a back – breaking key 3 pointer that saw the Encon Arrows home 78 – 71.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Roy Keeling 22, Alex Wilson 17, Rhys Carabana 14, Ollie Walpole 14

Encon Arrows Coach James Kelly was pleased and proud of his group. “We showed great resilience to fight through the bad times and to believe in what they were trying to do, they truly embodied the Arrows spirit for fast flowing basketball and this with tenacious defence gave us the victory. There is a long way to go in the season with a long series of battles ahead but we will be working hard to get better.”

St Helens Saints 91 Encon Arrows 68

Even before they left the Encon Arrows clearly knew they were going into the den of the Divisional favourites and that their newly developed defensive structure would be tested to the limit. The Encon Arrows arrived at the Saints with an unblemished 3 - 0 away record.

The challenge proved too much for the Encon Arrows on this occasion as despite a promising 5 point lead at the end of the first quarter found themselves chasing the game for much of the time before losing 91 - 68 by 23 points.

Coach Jonny Kelly was philosophical “this is a tough and experienced team and this must be a learning experience for us. Too many of our players were just slightly off form and in this unforgiving division that adds up to a loss. We need to recover quickly and be ready for this week’s double header starting with the Worcester Wolves at Dronfield Sports Centre on Saturday at 5.15pm”