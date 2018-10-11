England U21s thrash Andorra at Proact Stadium to book place at 2019 European Championships

England-U21s booked their place at next year's European Championships by thrashing Andorra at the Proact Stadium.

First-half goals from Ademola Lookman, Ezri Konsa and Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Aidy Boothroyd's men in a commanding position at half-time.

Calvert-Lewin got his second from the penalty spot after the break before substitutes Dominic Solanke and Reiss Nelson on his debut made it six with a skillful finish late on.

An own goal made it seven without reply as the Young Lions put in a dominant display in front of a crowd of 7,147 in Chesterfield.

Manchester City's Phil Foden shone on his first start for the Three Lions at this level as he once again proved why he is so highly thought of.

The win means England qualify for the 2019 European Championships hosted by Italy and San Marino.

England lined-up 4-3-3 with Foden at the heart of midfield and Lookman and Ryan Sessegnon proving pace out wide.

Aidy Boothroyd's men nearly opened the scoring after four minutes when defender Dael Fry's shot was saved by Andorra goalkeeper Francisco Pires after a corner reached him at the far post.

But they didn't have to wait long for the opener as Lookman finished low inside the box four minutes later after his Everton team-mate Jonjoe Kenny pulled the ball back from wide on the right.

Foden then showed his quality on 20 minutes with an accurate cross from the left which was inches away from picking out Lookman.

The 18-year-old was in the action again when he danced past three Andorra players inside the penalty box before his right-footed low effort was saved by Pires.

The Manchester City youngster then saw his left-footed cross from the right flank miss everyone and hit the bottom of the post.

England continued to dominate and Calvert-Lewin set-up Lookman but this time Pires parried it away.

Brentford's Ezri Konsa then doubled England's lead on 27 minutes.

Lewis Cook's long range effort was parried by Pires straight into the path of Konsa who finished powerfully inside the area with his left-foot.

Walker-Pieters fired over the bar from distance soon after as the Young Lions pushed for a third.

Just before half-time Foden slipped in Ryan Sessegnon but his strike hit the side-netting.

England then did get their third as Calvert-Lewin tapped home from six yards after great work by Lookman to put the home side in a commanding position at the break.

The Young Lions carried on where they left off after half-time with Calvert-Lewin winning and scoring a penalty on 48 minutes after he was bundled over in the box from a Sessegnon corner.

On 50 minutes, it should have been five.

Calvert-Lewin shot across keeper Pires and the rebound fell to Sessegnon but his header was kept out by the Andorra stopper.

Sheffield United's on-loan Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson was called into the action for the first time a minute later but he saved well with his feet.

Tom Davies almost added another when he hooked the ball over the bar from close range after Pires failed to get distance on a punched clearance.

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson, on loan at German club Hoffenheim, came on after 72 minutes for Lookman to make his debut.

Three minutes later Cook shot straight at Pires from 12 yards out but it was straight at him.

Nelson's first meaningful contribution was to latch onto a through-ball with just Pires to beat but he struck the post with 15 minutes remaining.

England get their fifth of the night when substitute Solanke rounded Pires to tap home.

Sessegnon almost made it six but he somehow headed over from six yards out from a Foden cross.

But Nelson added the gloss on his debut in added time with a skillful back-heel from close range for the sixth.

And the scoring was not finished there as England notched number seven through an own goal by Christian Garcia.

England: (4-3-3) Henderson; Kenny (Da Silva, 72), Fry, Konsa, Walker-Pieters; Foden, Cook, Davies; Lookman (Nelson, 72), Calvert-Lewin (Solanke, 72), Sessegnon. Subs: Gunn, DaSilva, Onomah, Clarke-Salter, Nelson, Solanke, Abraham.

Andorra: (4-4-2) Pires; Da Pablos, Garcia, Alavedra, Pomares; Bove, Alaez, Reyes (Sandro), Viladot; Fernandez ( Del Castillo, 65), Alex Martinez. Subs: Silverio, Del Castillo, Nazzaro, Cabanes, Pijuan, Sandro, Tizon.

Goals: Lookman (8), Konsa (27), Calvert-Lewin (45+1), (48), Solanke (81), Nelson (90+2) Garcia own goal (90+4)

Man of the match: Ademola Lookman

Referee: Urs Schnyder

Bookings: Calvert-Lewin.

Attendance: 7,147