England charity set for international female boxing clash in USA

An England-based charity is giving young women the chance to compete on the world stage in a sport where opportunities are often limited.

Athena Empowerment CIO, which supports female boxers, has already travelled to tournaments in Sweden, Ireland and France this year. Now, the team is preparing for its biggest challenge yet — flying to California to face some of the USA’s top young athletes on Sunday 31 August at the BabyFace Boxing Gym in Pacifica, near San Francisco.

The clash will see Athena’s boxers represent England in an international fixture designed to showcase the progress of female boxing and provide opportunities that are often hard to find at home.

Alongside its international work, Athena recently hosted a training camp in Derbyshire that brought together 62 female boxers from 34 clubs across nine English regions. Among the athletes were 11 current national champions and England internationals, including European medal winners. Organisers described it as a “milestone moment” for the sport, giving younger boxers the rare chance to train alongside some of the country’s finest talent.

Paul Smith, who runs Athena, said:

“Female boxers still have to fight for recognition. Our aim is to make sure they get the same chances as anyone else. This year has shown that our athletes can compete at the highest level. Taking a team to the USA is another step forward, and a huge opportunity for our boxers.”

Athena also runs regular sparring sessions and workshops across the country, helping young women build confidence, resilience and sporting experience. The organisation is raising funds to cover training, travel and equipment costs so that financial barriers do not prevent athletes from taking part.