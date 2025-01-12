Encon Arrows U16 double delight with strong wins

Encon Arrows' youngsters enjoyed two good wins.

The Encon Arrows U16 Boys produced a solid defensive performance to beat Hatfield Flyers on the road by 28 – 70. The Encon Arrows moved to a strong 13 – 1 and continue to lead the Division with 8 games remaining.

The Encon Arrows made a strong opening as Eddie Scahill opened the door with a pair of early baskets. Roy Keeling who was returning from injury eased his way forward with a nice basket as the Encon Arrows took the first quarter 14 – 6.

The second quarter was similar as the Encon Arrows had baskets from Ollie Walpole, Alex Wilson and Jonathan Fasanya. The Encon Arrows were in control taking the quarter 16 – 7 to reach the interval ahead, 30 – 13.

The Encon Arrows powered forward in the third quarter taking it 19 – 3 and followed this with a 21 – 12 final quarter to record a comfortable 70 – 21 overall victory.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Roy Keeling 14, Alex Wilson 13, Eddie Scahill 12, Ollie Walpole 9.

Encon Arrows U16 Girls 52 Bromsgrove Bears 43

A stunning second quarter for the Encon Arrows girls was enough to propel them to a thrilling victory over the Bromsgrove Bears by 52 – 43. The Encon Arrows took the quarter by 24 – 9 and that was enough of a lead to eventually register a win losing the final quarter 17 – 9.

The Encon Arrows recovered from an early 8 – 0 deficit with a 9 – 0 run of their own inspired by the energy of captain Mae Murphy - Duckenfield but the Bears still led 10 – 9. The second quarter saw the Encon Arrows at their athletic best as they poured through the Bears defence. Amelia Copley, Esme Sait – Bush and Eve Hinchcliffe were all prominent while the defence was excellent. The Encon Arrows led at the interval by 33 – 19.

The second half was tougher for the Encon Arrows but they battled really hard and despite losing the half 19 – 24 they were deserved winners.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Mae Murphy – Duckenfield 17, Eve Hinchcliffe 9, Freya Siddiqui 9