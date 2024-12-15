Encon Arrows triumph in epic encounter over Manchester Magic

The Encon Arrows claimed another win after a strong third quarter proved to be the difference.

The Encon Arrows travelled to the Manchester Magic on a rainy Saturday night hoping to avenge their opening day 2 point loss to the Magic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What followed was an epic game which went right down to the wire with the marvellous Encon Arrows winning by 2 points in the final moments by 79 – 77. These two teams were locked together throughout with the Encon Arrows narrowly losing all of the first three quarters but having the belief to finally succeed. The Encon Arrows have shown such great character and now move their overall record to 9 – 3 and prominent in the play-off contention.

The first quarter was an entertaining affair and set the tone for what was to come. The Magic eventually taking the quarter by 23 – 22, however the Encon Arrows announced that they were here to battle. Hamza Ibrahim had 8 points for the Encon Arrows after Jacob Paredes set them on their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second quarter was unrelenting as both teams continued to put their heart and soul into the contest. Again it was the Magic who took another tight quarter by 24 – 22 to reach the interval leading 47 – 44. Hamza Ibrahim continued his scoring with 10 points.

The third quarter was a titanic wrestle and yet again it was the Magic who appeared to be edging away until Diogo Soares made an incredible buzzer beating 3 pointer from his own 3 point line to hand much needed momentum to the Encon Arrows despite them still trailing 64 – 60. The Ibrahim brothers Hamza and Mahmoud combined for 10 points.

The pressure seemed to switch to the Magic as Diogo Soares added a more conventional 3 pointer to start the quarter. At this point the Encon Arrows showed spirit and nerve as the game went down to the final seconds. Thankfully the Encon Arrows were making stops and making vital free throws. The Magic faltered at the free throw line while Titus Berzinis scored 5 points in this quarter including a pressured free throw as the final buzzer sounded with the Encon Arrows ahead by 79 – 77.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Hamza Ibrahim 29, Mohamoud Ibrahim 14, Diogo Suares 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza Ibrahim led all scorers in the game scoring 29 points but he was well supported by his younger brother Mahamoud Ibrahim with 14. Diogo Soares made a remarkable momentum changing shot as part of his 13 points.