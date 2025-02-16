Encon Arrows triumph again from the brink of despair

Young fan Jack Jones celebrates win with Arrows top scorer Hamza Ibrahim

The Encon Arrows managed to climb out of a deep hole to pull off a dramatic 100 – 93 victory over a very strong Liverpool team.

Hamza Ibrahim again top scored with 27 points having endured something of a stuttering start. The win means the Encon Arrows move to an overall 14 – 5 record and well in contention for some post – season play off action.

The teams exchanged baskets early on at 6 – 6 but it was Liverpool playing much the better basketball capitalising on some poor Encon Arrows shooting and general fault ridden play. Mahamoud Ibrahim battled manfully for 6 hard earned points but the Encon Arrows trailed 22 – 14 as the quarter ended.

The Ibrahim brothers Mahamoud and Hamza combined for 16 points in the second quarter pulling the Encon Arrows back from a double figure deficit but still the Encon Arrows lost the quarter 21 – 20 to trail overall still at 34 – 43.

Hamza Ibrahim in action for the Arrows

There was much to consider at the interval for the Encon Arrows coaches, Jonny and James Kelly, as a vital game appeared to be slipping away. Whatever they came up with certainly worked as the Encon Arrows hit back in scintillating fashion to score 33 points in the quarter to remarkably roar back to lead 67 – 61. Sheu Matewe had 7 crucial points.

The final quarter was anything but easy for the Encon Arrows as Liverpool quickly re-grouped and wrestled back the lead at 74 – 70 and looked to be the winning side. The Encon Arrows lifted themselves again as Hamza Ibrahim and Diogo Soares who had 10 points in the quarter dragged the Encon Arrows back to a significant 9 point advantage. The re - introduction of captain Jacob Paredes steadied the Encon Arrows but everyone played their part as Zane Hockney – Goodwin iced the game with 4 / 4 free throws inside the last minute as the Encon Arrows won 100 – 93.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Hamza Ibrahim 27, Diogo Soares 16, Sheu Matewe 15, Mahamoud Ibrahim 14, Titus Bezinis 10

Every Encon Arrows player once again made a scoring contribution, 5 of which had double figure contributions. Special mention to Sheu Matewe who made his highest points score of the season underlining the improvement in his game since joining the Encon Arrows this season.

Coach Jonny Kelly looked drained at the end. ”It was edge of the seat stuff. We dug a hole for ourselves but showed no quit, and by hanging on we found some great form in the second half scoring 66 points to take a vital win. I was pleased to see Zane Hockney – Goodwin show as an U17 player the confidence and maturity to ice the game from the foul line”.

Hamza Ibrahim was the game’s MVP and he shared this with young fan Jack Jones who along with his mum and sister Phoebe were guests of the Encon Arrows seeing their first game of basketball. Mother Elizabeth Jones commented;

‘Thank you so much for inviting us to the game. It was incredible! The team did you proud – the players are a credit to you. We had so much fun.’