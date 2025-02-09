Encon Arrows take out the Dreamchasers with crushing win

Jonathan Fasanya Arrows U16

The Encon Arrows U16 Boys put on a powerful performance to record a 92 – 43 victory over Sheffield Dreamchasers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Fasanya had 18 points, some blocks and a host of rebounds as he showcased his improvement this season. The Encon Arrows won all 4 quarters in the game but looked particularly good when they used their transition fast flowing game.

The first quarter was a competitive affair in the first 5 minutes; however the introduction of Jonathan Fasanya saw the Encon Arrows take the quarter 21 – 10. He was well supported by Alex Wilson who had 8 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Scahill was very prominent in the second quarter as he scored 8 quick points on the end of flowing Encon Arrows attacks. Jonathan Fasanya also scored 8 points as the Encon Arrows took the quarter 28 – 10 to run up an unassailable 49 – 20 advantage.

The Encon Arrows controlled the second half against a determined Dreamchasers with all the Encon Arrows registering baskets. Particular mentions for Seb Roberts, Abe Smith and Roy Keeling who all showed great aspects to their games. Rhys Carabana showed his leadership and defensive prowess as he hustled throughout as the Encon Arrows completed a 92 – 43 win.

Encon Arrows Scorers Eddie Scahill 24, Roy Keeling 22, Jonathan Fasanya 18, Alex Wilson 13

The Encon Arrows remain in contention towards the top of the Division with an impressive 15 – 2 record. There are 5 games left in the season all very important for this young side.