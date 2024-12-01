Encon Arrows surge to victory over Cardiff

George Odeke with young fan Henry Wainwright

The Encon Arrows produced a remarkable fourth quarter surge to victory by 95 – 81 over Cardiff Met Archers.

The Encon Arrows trailed for most of the game against the Archers but a 28 – 11 final quarter saw them secure the victory.

The win improves the Encon Arrows record to a remarkable 7 – 3 and a well-deserved third place in this highly competitive division.

Neither team could assert any defensive pressure in the first quarter as both teams scored repeatedly in transition in a highly entertaining opening quarter. The Archers were laser – like from range while the Encon Arrows depended on young centre Mahamoud Ibrahim for consistent inside scoring supported by brother Hamza Ibrahim and the consistent threat of George Odeke. Mahamoud Ibrahim had 10 points in the quarter and a host of rebounds but the Encon Arrows trailed 31 – 28.

There was no way the teams could maintain this pace and the scoring inevitably slowed. Diogo Soares hit 7 points in a row for the Encon Arrows while George Odeke had 8 but again the Archers scored slightly better and increased their lead to 52 – 47 at the interval.

Mahamoud Ibrahim scored 8 consecutive points as play resumed while Hamza Ibrahim and Diogo Soares were willing contributors as the Encon Arrows finally took a narrow quarter 20 – 18 meaning the Arrows would enter the final quarter trailing only 67 – 70.

Titus Berzinis opened the final quarter with a 3 pointer to tie the scores immediately at 70 – 70. From this point the Encon Arrows defence finally awakened to stunt the progress of the Archers to just 11 in the quarter. Meanwhile, the Encon Arrows offence was electric as they powered in 28 points. Hamza Ibrahim had 12 points, Diogo Soares 7 points and three dagger “3 pointers” from Titus Berzinis put the Archers to the sword as the Encon Arrows powered to an impressive 95 – 81 victory.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Hamza Ibrahim 30, Diogo Soares 23, Mahamoud Ibrahim 18, Titus Berzinis 12, George Odeke 8.

The Encon Arrows success on this occasion must also be thankful to quality coaching as Jonny and James Kelly combined brilliantly both taking turns to deliver direction to their charges in an effort to find a decisive winning tactic to slow down the Archers. There is no doubt that this young Encon Arrows team are a force to be reckoned with this season.

The Encon Arrows are now 7 – 3 and amongst the division’s top teams. It is dangerous to get too far ahead with a young group in a marathon season but these players are special.

After the game young 8 years old Henry Wainwright attending a match with his family for the first time met Encon Arrows star point guard George Odeke making it a special day. This underlines the family feel of the Club.