Encon Arrows suffer heart–breaking loss against St Helens after tight finish

Paul Walsh top-scored for Arrows in remarkable come-back from injury

Encon Arrows star guard Paul Walsh inspired a remarkable last quarter come – back that saw the Encon Arrows beaten in a nail – biting finish to Saints losing 95 – 88.

The powerful St Helens side had led for all of the first 3 quarters building an 18 point advantage at one point; however Paul Walsh inspired the Encon Arrows to lead briefly inside the last 3 minutes.

Paul Walsh has been rehabilitating a torn Achilles injury for most of the season but finally shone in being the extraordinary player the Encon Arrows staff knew they were signing back in August 2024. Paul Walsh top scored for the first time since joining the Encon Arrows with 19 points.

The Encon Arrows were under the cosh in the opening quarter against the bigger and physically stronger Saints. They were able to shackle the normally prolific Hamza Ibrahim who was held to only 4 points in the first half. Paul Walsh announced his arrival with a great 3 pointer that meant the Encon Arrows trailed by only 21 – 15.

The Saints poured on the power in the second quarter by scoring 30 points. Paul Walsh hit a further 5 and was a steadying influence for the Encon Arrows who trailed 51 – 36 at the interval. George Odeke, Diogo Soares and Jacob Paredes were also scorers for the Encon Arrows.

The Encon Arrows gained relative parity with the Saints in the third quarter as Mohamoud Ibrahim was very impressive; however despite this the Saints increased their overall advantage leading 75 – 59.

All looked lost for the Encon Arrows but they went on to stage an emphatic fight – back. Paul Walsh hit consecutive 3 pointers and Hamza Ibrahim finally with 10 points in the quarter as the Encon Arrows hit the front by 1 with 3 minutes to play. The teams were level at 88 – 88 with less than a minute to play but it was Saints who followed a near Encon Arrows Paul Walsh 3 pointer with one of their own to lead 91 – 88 with 30 seconds remaining. The Encon Arrows could not force an equaliser and Saints stumbled to a win by 95 – 88.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Paul Walsh 19, Diogo Soares 17, Mohamoud Ibrahim 15, Hamza Ibrahim 15, George Odeke 10

The Encon Arrows showed versatility in attack with 5 different players registering double figure points. There overall record of 12 – 5 puts them in a mix for the post season but the rest of the season is on the road with 4 away games and only 1 remaining at home. Such a tough schedule will test the ambition of the players as it is very tough to cover the country and win games.

The Encon Arrows U16 Boys bounced back from a defeat last week to put in an impressive performance against the York Eagles winning 69 – 29. The Encon Arrows boast an overall record of 14 – 2.

The Encon Arrows started in determined mood and took the first quarter by 21 – 9. The second quarter saw the Eagles curb the Encon Arrows into a more defensive quarter which saw the Encon Arrows leading at the interval 31 – 18.

The second half saw the Encon Arrows move to victory as they dominated 38 – 11 to win overall by 69 – 29.

The Encon Arrows U16 Girls were edged out in a titanic struggle losing 48 – 56 to the Rockets. There were many fine performances for the Encon Arrows but they fell just short in the final minutes of the game.

Eve Hinchcliffe and Mae Murphy – Duckenfield were outstanding for the Encon Arrows while Esme Sait – Bush produced a number of bright moments. The Encon Arrows trailed 22 – 26 at the interval and 35 – 39 after 3 quarters.

There is excellent spirit in the team and they drew level at the midpoint of the final quarter however the Rockets edged home for the 48 – 56 victory.