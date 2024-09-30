Encon Arrows lose out in thrilling opening game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Encon Arrows lost out in a final second thriller losing to the Magic by 67 – 65.

The game was end to end throughout with the Arrows holding a narrow33 – 29 lead at the interval.

They still held a 46 – 42 lead after the third but a slow start in the final quarter and some missed free throws saw them slip to an agonising defeat. Jacob Parades and debutant Diogo Soares were the outstanding players for the Encon Arrows on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pace was electric in the opening quarter as both teams entertained. Three pointers from Diogo Soares and Paredes linked with a brace of baskets from Mahamoud Ibrahim gave Encon Arrows a 16 – to 13 advantage until a costly turnover by the Arrows and a buzzer beating 3 pointer saw the quarter tied 16 – 16.

Diogo Soares

The pace was unrelenting and Titus Berzinis hit back to back 3 pointers for the Encon Arrows while Callam McKenzie and Imzi Camara made telling contributions as the Encon Arrows led 33 – 29 at the half. The third quarter was tense with no quarter given as the teams shared the period 13 – 13.

Magic hit 5 3 – pointers in the final quarter to break the game open but the Encon Arrows fought back again with 2 3 – pointers of their own only to fail in the last seconds as a length of the court effort missed to go down 67 – 65.

Coach Jonny Kelly was disappointed but recognised the potential of his new side. It was a heat – breaker but showed the potential of this group. We laid it all out their but need to get some basics correct under pressure. I look forward to next week.

Arrows Scorers; Diogo Soares 15, Ibrahim 15, Berzinis 13.

Strong opening win from Encon Arrows U16

Sheffield Elite 42 Encon Arrows 86

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Encon Arrows U16 boys despite being a young group had more than enough for Elite as they ran away in the second half to record an impressive 86 – 42 victory. Jonathan Forsana had 16 points on the day.

The Encon Arrows started nervously and scrappily under Coach James Kelly but still built up a 19 – 11 opening quarter lead. The second quarter was closely contested but the Encon Arrows still took it 20 – 17 to lead 39 – 28 at the interval.

The Encon Arrows settled after the break and over powered the Sheffield Elite to take the half 47 – 14 to record a significant victory in the end.