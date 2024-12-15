Encon Arrows Juniors cruise to top of the Division

Ollie Walpole - Arrows U16

The Encon Arrows U16 Boys burst back to the top of the division with a thrilling 58 – 54 victory over the previously unbeaten Sheffield Sharks by 58 – 54.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Encon Arrows began in aggressive fashion in an electric atmosphere with Roy Keeling scoring 9 points while Eddie Scahill and Alex Wilson both hit 3 pointers to shoot the Encon Arrows to a 19 – 12 lead.

The Sharks hit back in the second quarter as the game lacked the open court flow that had begun the game. Jonathan Fasanya did well for the Encon Arrows with his rebounding but the Encon Arrows led only 27 – 25 at the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a hotly contested third quarter Roy Keeling again struck for the Encon Arrows along with Jonathan Fasanya but the Encon Arrows led only 42 – 41 as the quarter came to an end.

The Sharks began the final quarter with an instant steal and basket to take the lead and then went on to consolidate by moving 5 ahead ominously at 49 – 43. However it was the unquenchable spirit of the Encon Arrows that came to the fore as Alex Wilson stepped forward to nail consecutive 3 pointers to tie it up at 49 – 49. There was just 3 minutes to play as a further basket from the impressive Jonathan Fasanya and three consecutive baskets by Ollie Walpole carried the Encon Arrows clear at 58 – 49. Try as they did the Sharks could not close enough as the Encon Arrows took victory by 58 – 54.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Roy Keeling 17, Jonathan Fasanya 12, Alex Wilson 11, Ollie Walpole 10, Eddie Scahill 7.

The Encon Arrows ability to have multiple scorers has been a power all season and here again the ability to share the ball was telling. However, Jonathan Fasanya having his best ever game in an Encon Arrows shirt certainly caught the eyes with his non-stop rebounding which blunted the interior attack of the Sharks.

Encon Arrows Juniors cruise to top of the Division

Encon Arrows 91 Sheffield Elite 39

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Encon Arrows built on Wednesdays victory over the Sheffield Sharks by cruising to a comfortable 91 – 39 victory over Sheffield Elite. The win moves the U16 Boys to an overall 11 – 1 record and top spot at the halfway point of the season.

The Encon Arrows proved too strong and athletic for Sheffield Elite on the day and good work from Roy Keeling, Jonathan Fasanya and Ollie Walpole helped build a 47 – 17 interval lead. Coach James Kelly was able to tinker with his side throughout. The Encon Arrows impressed at times with the speed of Eddie Scahill who finished a number of speedy breaks along with a monster rejection from Jonathan Fasanya as the Encon Arrows won 91 – 39.