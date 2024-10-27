Encon Arrows hit more away day success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bristol United 71 - Encon Arrows 87

The Encon Arrows undertook another long road trip this time to Bristol and for the second week running came back with a well-deserved victory by 87 - 71. Diogo Soares stunned Bristol with 19 points in the opening quarter to set the Encon Arrows on their way to victory. This win means the Encon Arrows have won all 3 of their away games and move to 3 – 2 overall.

The Encon Arrows and particularly Diogo Soares began confidently in this encounter as he scored 19 points as the Arrows took an entertaining quarter 29 – 24.

The Encon Arrows defensive effort in the second quarter was the decisive factor in the second quarter so vital in recording any away success as they held Bristol to only 12 points. The attack continued to show great variety as they took the quarter 21 – 12 to lead at the interval by 50 – 36.

Bristol came out in the third quarter determined to get back into the contest but the consistant scoring of the brothers Hamza and Mahamoud Ibrahim and great defensive hustle meant that Bristol only edged a tight quarter 19 – 18 leaving Bristol with a deficit of 68 – 55 in the final quarter.

The Encon Arrows recorded an overtime victory at Cardiff a week before and they were in no mood to surrender any advantage as they ground out another controlled quarter taking it 19 – 16 to win impressively 87 – 71.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Diogo Soares 26, Mahamoud Ibrahim 17, Hamza Ibrahim 15.

Coach Jonny Kelly was understandably proud of the effort from his group; “We have struggled in recent seasons to win away from home because we have been too open defensively and lacked defensive cohesion but this group have worked hard on this aspect of the game and have already recorded 3 straight away wins. It is a credit to the chemistry of this year’s group and their willingness to work for each other throughout the game. We can now go into every game believing we can win. This is a really tough Division to compete in across the country but we have some momentum and two of the four longest away trips behind us”.

Encon Arrows progress in Cup

Encon Arrows 103 Sheffield Elite 81

Encon Arrows progressed impressively in the National Cup with a comprehensive 103 – 81 win over Sheffield Elite. The Encon Arrows showed their level going into an impressive 14 – 0 opening salvo and although there was fight in Sheffield who trailed by only 10 at the interval a strong showing at the start of the third kept Sheffield comfortably at arm’s length.

The first quarter showed the intensity of division two basketball as the Arrows powered into a 14 – 0 lead inside 3 minutes of intense basketball. Sheffield Elite finally found their feet but trailed 29 – 18. Diogo Soares who had been impressive the previous day was prominent again along with Mahamoud Ibrahim.

The second quarter went 17 – 16 to Sheffield Elite as the Arrows struggled to find their offensive best. The Encon Arrows led 45 – 35 at the interval. However, the start of the third by the Arrows ended the contest as they took the quarter 34 – 23 as they were at their offensive best with Jacob Paredes, George Odeki and Callam McKenzie all scored while Hamza Ibrahim went on a scoring blitz. The Encon Arrows led 79 – 58 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter saw the Encon Arrows keep Sheffield Elite in check making sure there was to be no shock result as the Encon Arrows won 103 – 81.

In the next round the Encon Arrows will attempt to pull off a shock as they travel to Division 1 side Nottingham Hoods.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Hamza Ibrahim 36, Mahamoud Ibrahim 23, Diogo Soares 19