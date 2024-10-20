Encon Arrows edge to overtime victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cardiff City 84 Encon Arrows 90 OT

In a game of fine margins it was the Encon Arrows who edged to victory after a tense and close encounter away to Cardiff City by 90 – 84. After an exhausting journey and a dramatic late change of venue the Encon Arrows had to show all of their battling spirit to bring the points home. All the quarters were close affairs with neither team able to force a meaningful advantage until Hamza Ibrahim cut loose to dominate overtime and carry the Encon Arrows to a deserved victory.

The Encon Arrows who were afforded only a short warm up because a late change of venue led to a late arrival struggled with their finishes but still took a narrow 21 – 19 first quarter lead. Mohammud Ibrahim and the returning Callam McKenzie scored for Arrows.

There then followed a titanic struggle as both teams tried to take an advantage. The Encon Arrows new defensive intensity saw them battle for everything as the second quarter was shared 19 – 19. The Encon Arrows reaching the interval still ahead 39 – 37. Diogo Soares and Titus Bezinis were prominent.

The third quarter was again tied but this time 16 – 16 with no side able to asset superiority in the contest. The final quarter was even more tense but this time it was Cardiff who edged to struggle 18 – 16 as the teams would need an overtime period to settle this contest.

The Encon Arrows showed great determination and style in the decisive extra period as Cardiff struggled to hold Hamza Ibrahim who scored 12 points with the Arrows taking the 5 minute quarter 18 – 12 to win by 90 – 84.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Titus Berzinis 19, Hamza Ibrahim 19, Jacob Paredes 12.

Coaches Jonny and James Kelly were delighted with the effort of the team. This is a very tough division and travel is a factor so to show that level of effort and determination will stand this group well through the season. We are proud particularly of the groups defensive effort to hold them to 84 including an extra period is something we pride ourselves in and that will give us greater opportunities to win these tough away games this season.