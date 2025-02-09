Encon Arrows come from behind to edge a win at Worcester

Titus Berzinis' 3-point shot sealed Arrows victory

The Encon Arrows travelled on Saturday evening at full strength to face a resurgent Wolves team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Encon Arrows boasted an impressive 6 wins on the road this season. This record was enhanced to 7 as they produced a remarkable come back to win by 86 – 79.

The first half began evenly with both teams trading baskets. The Wolves were very active from long range and built up a lead but baskets from Diogo Soares, Hamza Ibrahim and Paul Walsh kept the Encon Arrows in touch at 27 – 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second quarter was played out in similar style but the Encon Arrows struggled from the free throw line which saw them fall further behind. Titus Berzinis and Diogo Soares added baskets but it was the Wolves who extended their advantage at the interval to 45 – 37.

The Encon Arrows needed to change the momentum in the 3rd quarter and remarkably began a run that saw them move to lead by 2 at 47 – 45. Hamza Ibrahim was the catalyst as he caused major issues for the Wolves defence as the Encon Arrows closed the quarter leading 59 – 57 after taking the quarter 22 - 12 but with Hamza Ibrahim on 4 fouls.

The Wolves responded in the fourth as the teams exchanged baskets with Hamza Ibrahim on the bench. His return and a successful free throw run edged the Encon Arrows ahead. The Encon Arrows captain Jacob Paredes hit two 3 pointers while Titus Berzinis went on to hit the clinching 3 pointer as the Encon Arrows managed a 12 point advantage to run out winners by 86 – 79.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Hamza Ibrahim 24, Titus Bezinis 19, Diogo Suares 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Encon Arrows now move to a challenging 13 – 5 with just 4 regular season games remaining and targeting a post season appearance. Coach Jonny Kelly praised the return to form of Titus Bezinis who has struggled to recover from a bout of pneumonia over the Christmas break “ Titus Berzinis was positive today and it was a timely return to form when the team needed something from him to support the power and consistent scoring of Hamza Ibrahim and Diogo Soares”.