Encon Arrows bag more points on the road

The Encon Arrows travelled through the bleak weather to record an impressive victory over Liverpool by 107 – 92.

This was their 4th out of five victories on the road this season which confirms their credentials as a team in contention for honours this season. The Encon Arrows offense was potent and consistent throughout as they consistently outscored Liverpool. They took the first quarter 29 – 23 and were in control at the interval leading 59 – 43. From this point the Encon Arrows controlled the second half to bag the points.

Titus Berzinis got the Encon Arrows off to a perfect start as he sliced through a bemused Liverpool defence to successfully complete a 3 point play. The teams then exchanged baskets with Mahamoud Ibrahim knocking down a brace for the Encon Arrows. George Odeke entered the game and had a steal and a 3 pointer which helped the Encon Arrows take the first quarter 29 – 23.

The Encon Arrows always looked the more fluent team and so it proved in an entertaining second quarter which they took 30 points to 20 to lead 59 – 43 at the interval. Jacob Paredes was a constant threat and the scoring of Hamza Ibrahim linking constantly with his brother Mahamoud Ibrahim helped turn the game in the favour of Encon Arrows. Titus Berzinis played extensive minutes and he showed developing confidence.

The game continued with the teams well matched in the third but it was the Encon Arrows greater fluency that always gave them a slight edge as they took a competitive quarter 27 – 24 to lead overall by 86 – 67.

The Encon Arrows remained in control of the game in an efficient way in the final quarter and Liverpool could not change the course of the game. There were minutes for Encon Arrows junior prospect Zane Abbott who iced the game with a classy long two pointer for a vital win by 107 – 92.

Encon Arrows Scorers; George Odeke 24, Mahamoud Ibrahim 20, Hamza Ibrahim 19, Titus Berzinis 15, Diogo Soares 13

The Encon Arrows had 5 different players in double figures and with every player contributing points. George Odeke top scored with 24 points and his confidence and talent is a developing force for the Encon Arrows. He has now settled within the group and is playing with increasing influence. Meanwhile the Ibrahim brothers contributed 39 points between them with younger brother Mahamoud holding down the starting centre position despite his young age.

Head Coach Jonny Kelly was satisfied with the win “Tough away travelling conditions are hard to deal with in this division. However, despite not being at our defensive best we were always in control of the game to take the win. Our away form has been impressive so far and that is what is needed to challenge in this division. The group hung together and believed in each other and they continue to grow in respect for each other’s games”.