Edgeford No1 to face Alfreton in Jaeger Trophy decider

Champions Edgeold No1 and third placed Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1`will meet in the Jaeger Trophy play-off final at the Amber Valley venue after they won the toss to host the prestigious contest following each of the respective teams' victories last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Marchington set off like a scalded cat for Bolehill as he took on Alfreton No1's Des Smith in the opener and was soon sitting pretty, 34 points in front half way through the frame.

However, the cue ball was beginning to disappear inadvertently with increasing regularity, and a missed cut on blue into the middle let Smith in with a match winning chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took this down to black and with both players spurning a couple of opportunities, it was once again a foul that decided the issue as the cue ball disappeared into the opposite black pocket after trying a cut down the cushion to hand Smith the win with a total of 24 points conceded overall.

Ricki Slack took the next 63-23 but it was again nip and tuck in frame three and when an intended safety on the blue disappeared into the pocket, John Smith produced a fine pot in the centre pocket to put his team 2-1 up.

Cole Smith followed up with a crashing double to decide the match as he saw off Simon Zoppi on the pink to see this particular Alfreton team into their inaugural play off final.

This has not been the best of competitions for Bolehill over the years, who have now qualified for the play offs 11 times and only made the final once, when they were at least successful on the final black admittedly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edgefold No1 saw off Alfreton No2 3-0 in the other match with Richard Ferguson and Duncan Harwood enjoying comfortable successes before Tommy Smith's black ball win settled the issue.

In the penultimate T & M Motors Snooker League match, Crich Comrades defeated Edgefold No3 3-2. Martyn Dranfield and Reece Johnstone shared the opening exchanges before Nick Berry nudged the Tramwaymen ahead.

Sam Kniveton, playing his second frame as the reserve, levelled up but Berry and Paul Trevett steered the hosts to a narrow success in the concluding doubles leg.