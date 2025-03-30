Edgefold No3 reach cup final with win at Tansley

Edgefold No3 defied the formbook again to reach the final of the Captains Cup.

Edgefold No3 defied the formbook again to reach the final of the Captains Cup Team Aggregate competition as they dished up a piece de resistance to defeat Tansley Potters 282-206 to take their place in the final where they will meet Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2.

Sam Kniveton took the opener 49-48 and Fin Harvey the next 46-30 as the outsiders were off to a flying start but there was still plenty of snooker to be played and veteran Tansley captain Joe Neville hit back to take the third frame 63-44.

Reece Johnstone, in a rich vein of form currently, struck a huge blow however to take the fourth frame 76-=34 and then teamed up with Kniveton to seal the deal with a 67-31 success in the doubles.

Alfreton No2 defeated Bolehill Institute 314-279 in a game of one sided contests either way. Colin Marchington took the opener by 37 but Ben Monk, Carlos Zaragoza and Andrew Beardsley all scored convincing victories to leave their side 68 points ahead going into the final doubles and Ricki Slack and Ian Birks could ultimately only claw back 33 of the deficit before stumps were drawn.

Strange fact was that all Bolehill players scored a 20+ break on the night but the Alfreton players ultimately scored more consistently either side of those efforts.

There were also a couple of re-arranged games in the T & M Motors Snooker League where Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 scored what could be a decisive 4-1 win at Clay Cross Brotherhood in the battle for the end of season play offs.

Tony Blant secured the opener on the black but after that it was one way traffic for the visitors with Andrew Haggarty top scoring and teaming up with Cole Smith for an impressive doubles triumph also.

Edgefold No2 edged out Edgefold No3 3-2 a couple of days after their cup heroics.

Sam Kniveton again edged a narrow encounter first up 45-43 but the father-and-son partnership of Martin Barwick and Scott Brooks were in magnificent form for the victors on the night with each rattling up big tallies in their singles events before teaming up to score 110 points in the concluding doubles leg - Brooks notching an excellent break of 49. Reece Johnstone had levelled on the black immediately prior for 2-2.

In the Open Individual Handicap semi finals, Josh Dakin edged out Justin Weller 3-2 on the pink in the final frame to reach his second final in just his first season while Lee Hage took the all Clay Cross encounter with team-mate Duncan Waring 3-0.

Tansley Potters edge out Bolehill Institute 13-12 in the Elliott Carpets Billiards League encounter to leave Mayfield needing seven points from their remaining game (at Tansley) to take the title before new sponsors Classic Gas Bodyshop come onboard in the close season.

Ricki Slack edged out Joe Neville by one point with seconds remaining on the clock, running out with 21 to edge ahead despite knowing nothing about either the state of the scores or the time left but Steve Hawkins made sure of a home victory with a 194-151 riposte.

Mayfield had earlier defeated Whitworth 11-10 despite Jim McCann notching breaks of 62 (the highest of the season so far) and 30.

In the Williams Cup individual handicap, Slack defeated last years victor Keith Gregory 203-153 with the holder notching a run of 41 and Slack 34 before a late run of scoring saw the Bolehill player pull clear.