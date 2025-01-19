Edgefold No1 continue to put rivals to the sword

RICHARD FERGUSON

Just one match was played in the first round of the Captains Cup Team Aggregate competition with the other game falling foul to a burst water pipe at Belper Royal British Legion.

But it was business as usual for league leaders and six red cup finalists Edgefold No1 as they defeated Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 to move into the second stage.

Richard Ferguson, who has been in outstanding form this season, put them firmly on the front foot from the start with a 90-29 success and with the doubles being played second up on agreement between the players, he stayed on the table to team up with young Tommy Smith for an 81-42 verdict, leaving the Matlock side sitting pretty.

Rob Muxlow (22 and 20 breaks) took the next 64-49 and although Cole Smith confirmed his status as one of the most promising youngsters locally with an 84-58 win, the game was well beyond the reach of the visitors by the time John Smith pulled up stumps against Duncan Harwood. The home team taking the spoils 349-253.

Bolehill Institute played their re-arranged T & M Motors Snooker League game with Crich Comrades (having been called off for snow prior to Christmas) and took a 3-2 victory to go second but are still four points adrift of the aforementioned league leaders.

Ian Doe got the better of a tight tactical battle in the opener to edge it 54-45 and Ricki Slack increased the lead with a 76-54 success in the next.A lightning fast third frame was nip and tuck until Jack Long took it on the pink 48-38 to pull one back for the Tramwaymen but Ian Birks (20 break) sealed the deal in the next 64-20 before Nick Berry and Long combined well to take the remaining doubles leg 62-32.

Best performance of the week's competition play was probably Clay Cross duo Graham Jones and Ian McKay's noteworthy 3-0 success at Alfreton Palmer Morewood to progress to the quarter finals of the Denis Morton Pairs Handicap knockout.

In the Billiards Captains Cup Team Aggregate event, there were wins for Mayfield Institute and Whitworth Institute who now meet in the final.Keith Gregory notched breaks of 35 and 30 and Mark Jennings was also successful as Mayfield ran up an excellent 425-250 success while there was a closer encounter at Darley Dale where Bolehill fell to a 272-251 defeat.Ricki Slack gave the visitors a five point advantage from his leg, but this was overturned by probably Rob Lowe's best performance of the season so far to tilt the game in the hosts' favour.