Edgefold NO 1 victorious in winner takes all clash

The concuding round of matches in the Bob McCartin Six Red Cup group stages were played out with teams bidding to avoid the bottom placings and avoid potential elimination from the quarter finals.

There was a winner takes all clash in Group C on Edge Road as Edgefold No1 entertained Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 with both teams having been defeated 4-3 by Tansley Potters in their other group match.Rob Muxlow secured a 39-4 success in the opener and Richard Ferguson continued the momentum with a 43-11 verdict in the next for 2-0.Phil Longden reduced the arrears in frame three but Tommy Smith's 33-4 victory put the home side on the precipice of a place in the knockout stage.

And Duncan Harwood and Steve Burton duly delivered in the first of the scotch doubles taking it 50-18.Harwood was then part of another winning partnership with Smith as they took the next on the black meaning a win in the last would clinch the group from the aforementioned Tansley Potters.

But Longden and Cole Smith produced some of the visitors best form of the night for a 46-18 victory and leave an overall score of 5-2 to the hosts.Alfreton were thus edged out of a quarter final spot on a countback of points scored against the team winning the group (by 3-2) after having an identical record to Crich Comrades from Group B.

RICHARD FERGUSON

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 just pipped Bolehill Institute to win Group A by a single point as both scored resounding wins of 7-0 and 6-1 respectively over Edgefold No 2 and Edgefold No 3.Carlos Zaragoza, Jack Lowe and Andrew Beardsley all recorded a hat trick of wins in the frames they contested for the Amber Valley side after Ben Monk had given them the lead with a black ball success in the opener.

Bolehill therefore needed all seven to regain top spot on the most wins ruling but fell one short despite the efforts of Colin Marchington who was victorious in all three frames he contested. Reece Johnstone proved the fly in the ointment as he continued his impressive first season form with a 32-22 verdict.

Group B went to Clay Cross Brotherhood who scored an emphatic 6-1 win at Belper Royal British Legion, who usually reserve some of their best performances for this competition.

They live to fight another day though as still qualify despite this reverse which saw Paul Jarrett notch their only success with a 37-0 salvo.Otherwise it was one way traffic with Graham Jones top scoring and running up a trio of wins thanks to wins in the singles and both scotch doubles legs.

The Elliott Carpets Billiards League saw the Tansley Potters pairing of Joe Neville (38 break) and Steve Hawkins (36 break) in great form as they saw off Whitworth Institute 12-7.Whilst there was a high scoring contest in the other game as Mayfield Institute took a 17-15 win at Bolehill Institute.Andrew Brough snatched the opener at the death with a timely run of 20 just before the buzzer to edge a 211-206 cliffhanger before a top class display from Mark Jennings (40 break) saw him take a decisive 213-153 verdict for the visitors.