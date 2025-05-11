Edgefold and Mayfield are among the silverware

ROB MUXLOW and RICHARD FERGUSON, pairs champs

Edgefold No1 completed the T & M Motors League Championship/Jaeger Trophy play off double as they defeated third placed Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 3-0 in the grand final on Hall Street with a couple more chances of silverware still to come.

The visitors' Tommy Smith took on namesake Des in the opener and after a cagey opening, the natural potting ability of the youngster came to the fore as he took pink and black with the last two reds along with the early colours to force a concession after a roll up shot for the home player had landed just short at a crucial stage.

The tightest game of the night was up next with John Smith taking on Richard Ferguson and it proved nip and tuck with chances falling either way before the Edgefold player eventually made a great pot on black into the corner pocket for 2-0.

And Steve Burton was in no mood to let this lead slip as he mostly held sway in the next, eventually taking blue into the middle pocket to secure victory for the champs.

EDGEFOLD No1 Jaeger Trophy winners L-R: Richard Ferguson, Steve Burton, Tommy Smith, Duncan Harwood and Rob Muxlow.

It is a third win for the Edgefold team in its various forms in the event as well as having been runner-up four times including last season.

There had already been success for the Edgefold pairing of Ferguson and Rob Muxlow earlier in the week as they came through a hard-fought four-and-a-half hour marathon battle to see off Clay Cross Brotherhood's Graham Jones and Ian McKay 4-3 on Broadleys.

The home pairing took the first before the Matlock men hit back to go 2-1 up in largely a tactical battle of wits before the tables turned once again to see the Brotherhood partnership 3-2 to the good with two to play.

In keeping with the delicate balance of the contest, it became 3-3 with eventually Jones and McKay needing a snooker on the blue in the decider.

This McKay achieved with a positive result, and Jones took blue thereafter to take it down to pink and black but up stepped Ferguson to seal the deal on the penultimate ball after a monumental effort from both parties.

At least a third success in the event for Ferguson, having twice partnered Andrew Morton to victory in the mid nineties, and an inaugural triumph for Muxlow in the competition.

As expected, Mayfield Institute wrapped up the Elliott Carpets Billiards League with next season's sponsorship now being taken on by Classic Gas Bodyshop of Two Dales.

Tansley Potters tried their best to upset the applecart but even after a 13-10 victory inspired by breaks of 41 and 31 from Steve Hawkins, Keith Gregory's narrow success ensured that the Ashbourne cuemen had four points in hand when the final table was published.