Eddie Weightman wins his third BIU World Championship title

Oliver Weightman competing in Italy

Matlock teen Eddie Weightman, 16, claimed the top of the podium at the BIU Trials World Championships in Darfo Boario Terme, Italy.

Eddie, the younger of the two bike trials champion brothers from Breamfield near Wirksworth, has had a land mark summer. Finishing his GCSE’s in June he went on to become British Champion for his age group. Despite still being a junior he made the decision to join his brother Oliver, 19, in Elite competitions. Here he was the youngest competitor, riding against men, sometimes, twice his age, yet still holding his own.

Eddie entered this year’s BIU World Championships as British Champion and with experience in two UCI World Cup competitions under his belt.

He reported feeling the best he had felt on his bike, as everything came together on the day.

Oliver Weightman podiums in 3rd place at the BIU World Championships

The BIU competition differs from the UCI trials, in terrain and some rules. The stunning mountainous setting of Darfo Boario Terme lent itself to the natural terrain and obstacles the Weightman brothers find themselves riding in BIU competition.

Over four laps Eddie Weightman scored 5, his closest competitor came away with 28. With scoring based on penalty points and the lowest score winning, Eddie dominated his category, winning his second World Championships in a row and third in total.

Older brother, Oliver, arrived at Darfo Boario Terme reigning world champion and hoping to defend his title. An unfortunate tricky first section and tough international competition saw him podium in third place behind Louis Grillon from France and Vaclav Colar from Chechnya.

Follow brothers Eddie and Oliver Weightman on their social media. Try the sport for yourself at Derbyshire BikeTrial centre or watch the next UCI World Cup final, in Cordon France, on the 14th September, via the UCI YouTube channel.