Dronfield's 1st XV go top of the table after victory over leaders Lichfield

Ben Martin in the line-out

With all of Dronfield RFC's fixtures cancelled last weekend due to frozen pitches, there was eager anticipation for this top of the table clash at Gosforth Fields, when current league leaders Lichfield, making their first ever visit to Gosforth Fields, were the visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With only a single point separating the two sides and with the knowledge that whichever team gained the victory,they would top the Midland's Regional 2 North League table, there was all to play for for both sides

Unfortunately for the home side some of their 1st XV squad, were unavailable but even so Dronfield were still able to field, what looked on paper, a strong group of players to represent the club. Considering the recent weather conditions the playing surface still allowed both sides the opportunity to play their normal attacking style of rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game could not have started better for the home side in spite of the fact that they were playing up the slope and had the low sun in their eyes. After only two minutes of play, quick ball was worked from a scrum on the half way line and full back Joe Duffy join the line to burst through a gap created in midfield .

Dronfield forwards prepare to dominant another scrum

This led to an overlap for Reika Mahmid to score out wide and add another try to his already impressive total for the season so far 5-0 to Dronfield . Dronfield kept the pressure on the visitors and it was obvious from the first scrums that they were going to be totally dominant in the forwards. Lichfield were penalised and Jake Steade increased the lead to 8-0 with an accurate penalty kick.

After Dronfield being on top for the first quarter of the game ,Lichfield became more of an attacking force and close inter- passing produced a try that was then converted to now make the score 8-7 to the home side.

Soon after this, It was expected that as a result of Dronfield infringement on the halfway line , the visitors would kick for touch in order to gain ground and then attack from the resulting line-out However their place kicker , who obviously was confident in his long range kicking ability, elected to kick for three points and with a superb effort was successful For the first time in the match Lichfield were now in the lead 10-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although for the remainder of the first half Dronfield were in full control and were encamped in the Litchfield 22 for long periods , the only reward for this pressure was another Jake Steade penalty. At half time Dronfield led 11-10In the second half Dronfield were forced to change their formation with injuries to Lucas Rushton and Robbie Nash. Jake Steade moved to scrum half and M Silvers came on in the forwards with Andrew Hodgson returning to the side after a long injury layoff to join the backline.

Will Murray Dronfield's Man of the Match

With having limited possession the Lichfield players were at time frustrated bordering on cynnical and as a result of one such infringement Jake Steade was able to increase the lead for Dronfield to 14-10. The majority of the play was now in the Litchfield half with the Dronfield forwards winning all their line-out ball and pushing Lichfield back at every scrum From one such powerful co-ordinated forward move George Birch crashed over the line.

Soon after the lead was futher increased with probably the best move of the game involving forwards and backs wth the ball being moved from one side of the pitch to the other. It was Joe Farrell who was at hand to score the try.

After treatment Lucas Rushton was able to return and played his part in Joe Cooke scoring for Dronfield. This try gave them a bonus point that may prove so important at the end of the seasonTo Lichfield's credit they continued to make every effort to gain scores that would give them a losing bonus point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They did score a converted try towards the end after Dronfield had proved how strong they are as a team in defence, keeping the visitors at bay through a 30 plus phase period of possession . When the final whistle went the new league leaders now were Dronfield The whole side had shown total commitment and even though the man of the match went to prop Will Murray making that selection proved to be extremely difficult. In fact all eighteen players who represented the club today deserved to be men of the match/

Half-time Discussions and Treatment

Next week the team travel down to Nottingham for the rearranged game against Paviors - they will be hoping that that can maintain the high standards shown today and return home afterwards still as League LeadersOn what turned out to be an excellent day for the club, the Stags (Dronfield's 2nd XV) won away at Paviors Seconds 41-14 to consolidate their third place in their league.