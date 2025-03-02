Dronfield Stags win thrilling cup-tie against league leaders Belper

Stags needing quick ball

Dronfield Rugby Club's Stags, after their impressive away win against Chesterfield Panthers 1st XV in their last match, returned to their home ground Gosforth Fields, for their match against Belper 1st XV, current leaders of Counties 3 Midlands East( North West).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the sides met before Christmas at Belper, the match finished in controversial circumstances with the referee blowing for the end of the match with ten minutes still remaining of normal time. A fact that was agreed upon by both sides.

At that stage Belper were leading 19-17. Despite an appeal by Dronfield for the match to be rearranged or the missing ten minutes to be played, the powers that be decided to uphold the result at that stage in the game. As the teams had been drawn against each other in the NLD Cup Competition it was agreed that the fixture would be deemed a league and cup match This decision meant that match had a little more to play for than normal!The game was expected to be a very close affair and that is how it materialised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to resolute defending from both sides and it has to be said limited attacking strategies, the first thirty-five minutes remained scoreless. Just before half time it was Belper who broke the deadlock. With possession ten metres out they scored a converted try to lead 0-7 at the break. As the game progressed a similar pattern to the first half was maintained, with Belper dominant in the scrums and the Stags having the upper hand in the line-outs.

Dronfield Stags retain possession

Midway through the second half Jack Crawley used his speed to burst through and score. With Gabe Williams converting it was now 7-7 . In the final few minutes of the match, Belper were awarded penalty and elected to kick for goal to win the match. The kick was unsuccessful and so at full time the scores were level.As this was a cup match as well as a league match extra-time was now played.

As in normal time defence dominated for long periods. Unfortunately for Dronfield Stags a break from midfield and good support play led to a converted try under the posts for Belper. It was now 7-14. At the final turnaround Dronfield knew that they needed to score and with the best move of the match they did just that.

Fine inter-play between Jordan Motlib and Paul Hurst finished off by Luke Nicholson made the score 12-14 Luke himself successfully converted to bring the scores level once more 14-14. Dronfield now playing down the slope sensed that Belper were tiring and after a steal at the line-out on half way, Jack Crawley had the speed to outrun Belper for his second try The Stags now led 19-14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belper had one final period in Dronfield's 22 and when in possession for the final play of the game a Belper player elected to go for a drop goal. The ball went dead and Dronfield Stags had gained a extra time cup victory against league leaders Belper 1st XV.